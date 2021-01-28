More than 23.5 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID19

New Delhi: With a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries, India’s Recovery Rate has reached nearly 97%.  India’s recovery rate is one of the highest globally.

1,03,73,606 people have recovered. 14,301 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.

India’s total Active Caseload has dropped to less than 1.75 lakh (1,73,740) today. The active caseload now consists of just 1.62% of India’s total Positive Cases.

 

Following the national trend of sustained decline in active cases, 31 States/UTs have recorded less than 5,000 Active Cases.

 

 

78% of the active cases are concentrated in five states viz. Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal.

As on 28th January, 2021, till 7:30 AM, more than 23.5 lakh (23,55,979) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.

In the last 24 hours, 3,26,499 people were vaccinated across 6,102 sessions. 42,674 sessions have been conducted so far.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated
1 A & N Islands 2,385
2 Andhra Pradesh 1,63,727
3 Arunachal Pradesh 7,307
4 Assam 19,945
5 Bihar 89,074
6 Chandigarh 2,355
7 Chhattisgarh 51,647
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 345
9 Daman & Diu 320
10 Delhi 39,764
11 Goa 2,311
12 Gujarat 94,524
13 Haryana 1,09,782
14 Himachal Pradesh 14,054
15 Jammu & Kashmir 16,331
16 Jharkhand 24,020
17 Karnataka 2,67,811
18 Kerala 82,970
19 Ladakh 818
20 Lakshadweep 746
21 Madhya Pradesh 1,31,679
22 Maharashtra 1,79,509
23 Manipur 2,855
24 Meghalaya 3,249
25 Mizoram 6,142
26 Nagaland 3,973
27 Odisha 1,78,227
28 Puducherry 1,813
29 Punjab 44,708
30 Rajasthan 2,37,137
31 Sikkim 1,320
32 Tamil Nadu 82,039
33 Telangana 1,30,425
34 Tripura 19,698
35 Uttar Pradesh 1,23,761
36 Uttarakhand 14,690
37 West Bengal 1,58,193
38 Miscellaneous 46,325
Total 23,55,979

 

77.84% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 7 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,006 newly recovered cases. 2,556 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 944 in Karnataka.

 

11,666 daily new cases registered in the last 24 hours.

81.96% of the new cases are from 6 States and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,659. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,171, while Tamil Nadu reported 512 new cases.

 

123 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

Seven States/UTs account for 75.61% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (32). Kerala follows with 20 daily deaths and Punjab with 10.

