More than 23.5 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID19

New Delhi: With a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries, India’s Recovery Rate has reached nearly 97%. India’s recovery rate is one of the highest globally.
1,03,73,606 people have recovered. 14,301 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.
India’s total Active Caseload has dropped to less than 1.75 lakh (1,73,740) today. The active caseload now consists of just 1.62% of India’s total Positive Cases.
Following the national trend of sustained decline in active cases, 31 States/UTs have recorded less than 5,000 Active Cases.
78% of the active cases are concentrated in five states viz. Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal.
As on 28th January, 2021, till 7:30 AM, more than 23.5 lakh (23,55,979) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.
In the last 24 hours, 3,26,499 people were vaccinated across 6,102 sessions. 42,674 sessions have been conducted so far.
|S. No.
|State/UT
|Beneficiaries vaccinated
|1
|A & N Islands
|2,385
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,63,727
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|7,307
|4
|Assam
|19,945
|5
|Bihar
|89,074
|6
|Chandigarh
|2,355
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|51,647
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|345
|9
|Daman & Diu
|320
|10
|Delhi
|39,764
|11
|Goa
|2,311
|12
|Gujarat
|94,524
|13
|Haryana
|1,09,782
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|14,054
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|16,331
|16
|Jharkhand
|24,020
|17
|Karnataka
|2,67,811
|18
|Kerala
|82,970
|19
|Ladakh
|818
|20
|Lakshadweep
|746
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|1,31,679
|22
|Maharashtra
|1,79,509
|23
|Manipur
|2,855
|24
|Meghalaya
|3,249
|25
|Mizoram
|6,142
|26
|Nagaland
|3,973
|27
|Odisha
|1,78,227
|28
|Puducherry
|1,813
|29
|Punjab
|44,708
|30
|Rajasthan
|2,37,137
|31
|Sikkim
|1,320
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|82,039
|33
|Telangana
|1,30,425
|34
|Tripura
|19,698
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,23,761
|36
|Uttarakhand
|14,690
|37
|West Bengal
|1,58,193
|38
|Miscellaneous
|46,325
|Total
|23,55,979
77.84% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 7 States/UTs.
Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,006 newly recovered cases. 2,556 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 944 in Karnataka.
11,666 daily new cases registered in the last 24 hours.
81.96% of the new cases are from 6 States and UTs.
Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,659. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,171, while Tamil Nadu reported 512 new cases.
123 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.
Seven States/UTs account for 75.61% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (32). Kerala follows with 20 daily deaths and Punjab with 10.