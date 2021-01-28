More than 23.5 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID19

New Delhi: With a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries, India’s Recovery Rate has reached nearly 97%. India’s recovery rate is one of the highest globally.

1,03,73,606 people have recovered. 14,301 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.

India’s total Active Caseload has dropped to less than 1.75 lakh (1,73,740) today. The active caseload now consists of just 1.62% of India’s total Positive Cases.

Following the national trend of sustained decline in active cases, 31 States/UTs have recorded less than 5,000 Active Cases.

78% of the active cases are concentrated in five states viz. Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal.

As on 28th January, 2021, till 7:30 AM, more than 23.5 lakh (23,55,979) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.

In the last 24 hours, 3,26,499 people were vaccinated across 6,102 sessions. 42,674 sessions have been conducted so far.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1 A & N Islands 2,385 2 Andhra Pradesh 1,63,727 3 Arunachal Pradesh 7,307 4 Assam 19,945 5 Bihar 89,074 6 Chandigarh 2,355 7 Chhattisgarh 51,647 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 345 9 Daman & Diu 320 10 Delhi 39,764 11 Goa 2,311 12 Gujarat 94,524 13 Haryana 1,09,782 14 Himachal Pradesh 14,054 15 Jammu & Kashmir 16,331 16 Jharkhand 24,020 17 Karnataka 2,67,811 18 Kerala 82,970 19 Ladakh 818 20 Lakshadweep 746 21 Madhya Pradesh 1,31,679 22 Maharashtra 1,79,509 23 Manipur 2,855 24 Meghalaya 3,249 25 Mizoram 6,142 26 Nagaland 3,973 27 Odisha 1,78,227 28 Puducherry 1,813 29 Punjab 44,708 30 Rajasthan 2,37,137 31 Sikkim 1,320 32 Tamil Nadu 82,039 33 Telangana 1,30,425 34 Tripura 19,698 35 Uttar Pradesh 1,23,761 36 Uttarakhand 14,690 37 West Bengal 1,58,193 38 Miscellaneous 46,325 Total 23,55,979

77.84% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 7 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,006 newly recovered cases. 2,556 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 944 in Karnataka.

11,666 daily new cases registered in the last 24 hours.

81.96% of the new cases are from 6 States and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,659. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,171, while Tamil Nadu reported 512 new cases.

123 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

Seven States/UTs account for 75.61% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (32). Kerala follows with 20 daily deaths and Punjab with 10.