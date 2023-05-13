MoPSW ranked 2nd amongst the Ministries / Departments in the Survey Report on Data Governance Quality Index

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has achieved a remarkable feat, securing the second position among 66 ministries in the highly influential Data Governance Quality Index (DGQI) assessment for 2022-2023 Q3. The Ministry has achieved an impressive score of 4.7 out of 5, further highlighting the ministry’s commitment to excellence in data governance.



Conducted by the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), NITI Aayog, the DGQI survey aims to measure the maturity level of administrative data systems and their use in decision-making of various Ministries and Departments on the implementation of Central Sector Schemes (CS) and Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS). It also identifies reforms to reach the frontier of seamless data exchange and its synergistic use within the ministry, while defining clear pathways to achieve these goals. The DGQI assessment encompasses six pivotal themes, including Data Generation, Data Quality, Use of Technology, Data Analysis, Use and Dissemination, Data Security and HR Capacity, and Case Studies.



MoPSW’s success in the DGQI assessment is assisted by the concerted efforts of the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways, and Coasts at IIT Madras, which was tasked with improving MoPSW’s Management Information System (MIS) in compliance with DGQI standards. Notably, the NTCPWC is developed under Sagarmala by MoPSW as a technology arm of the MoPSW. The DGQI has assessed the MIS portals for five schemes of MoPSW – Sagarmala, Research and Development, Shipping, ALHW, IWAI & IWT – to enhance data flow, increase data quality and by incorporating emerging technologies such as AI/ ML.



The impact of data-driven decision-making has been significant for MoPSW, as it has enabled the Ministry to identify reforms and achieve its desired goals and objectives to improve the implementation framework of government policies, schemes, and programs.



Speaking on the Ministry’s achievement, Union Minister MoPSW and AYUSH Shri Sarbananda Sonowal stated, “The effort of DMEO, Niti Aayog, to bring out such a report card of the Ministries / Departments is highly appreciable. It will immensely help improve the implementation framework of government policies, schemes, and programs to achieve the desired goals.”



Data-driven approach enables policymakers to identify trends, opportunities, and areas for improvement accurately. With reliable data, the Ministries can make informed decisions that lead to better outcomes for citizens. Moreover, data-driven decision-making is cost-effective and enhances transparency, making it easier to track the progress of schemes and policies. The Ministry’s commitment to data-driven decision-making is a testament to its dedication to serving the people of India effectively. By leveraging data and technology, MoPSW has set a high standard for other Ministries and Departments to emulate.



