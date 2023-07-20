Monsoon session of Parliament begins today; 31 bills to be taken up during the session

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin today. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi has said that 31 bills will be taken up in the monsoon session.

The Monsoon session will continue till 11th of next month and there will be a total of 17 sittings in this session spread over 23 days. During the session, important legislations including the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023, the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, the Multi State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, The National Dental Commission Bill, the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill and the Railways (Amendment) Bill are expected to be taken up.

Ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament, government convened an all-party meeting yesterday and sought cooperation from all political parties for the smooth functioning of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Briefing media after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, government is ready to discuss all issues following the rules and regulations and with the permission of the Speaker. He appealed to the opposition parties for their cooperation.

During the meeting, several opposition leaders raised their demand to discuss the Manipur violence in Parliament. The meeting was attended by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Prof Ramgopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, M. Thambi Durai of AIADMK and Lalan Singh of JDU among others. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also chaired a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee ahead of the session. He said, leaders of all parties have assured cooperation in the proceedings of the House.