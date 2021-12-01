Modernization of Agriculture will promote sustainable growth in agriculture sector : Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi : The Government has taken various steps to modernizing agriculture for sustainable growth in agriculture sector. Some of the interventions in this direction are:

Creation of a network of 722 KrishiVigyanKendras (KVKs) for dissemination of knowledge and information about modern technology etc.

Initiatives under Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) Scheme like Extension Reforms, Mass Media Support to Agricultural Extension, Kisan Call Centres, Agri-Clinics and Agri-Business Centres, Exhibitions/ Fairs etc.

Sub Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM)

Promotion of Agricultural Mechanization for In-Situ Management of Crop Residue in the States of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and NCT of Delhi.

National Agriculture e-Market platform (e-NAM) has been established

Soil Health Card (SHC) Scheme.

Per Drop More Crop (PDMC)

Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture.

Promotion of 10,000 FPOs.

Agriculture exports excluding allied products (Marine, Meat etc.) have set record in 2020-21 with total agri export of Rs. 213513.38 Crore which has been highest since last two decades.

The top 10 agriculture commodities which are in demand in the international market are Rice (other than basmati), rice-basmati, spices, sugar, cotton, oil-meals, castor oil, fresh fruits, tea and fresh vegetables.

India’s export of principal agri and allied 2016-17 and 2020-21 ( Value in Rs. Crore) S. No. Commodity 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 1 RICE(OTHER THAN BASMOTI) 16929.88 23437.23 21171.17 14400.32 35557.03 2 RICE -BASMOTI 21512.91 26870.67 32804.30 31026.33 29847.70 3 SPICES 19111.25 20084.91 23217.77 25642.04 29529.39 4 SUGAR 8659.54 5225.60 9523.14 13981.56 20668.57 5 COTTON RAW INCLD. WASTE 10907.32 12200.05 14627.55 7539.53 13968.38 6 OIL MEALS 5410.10 7043.15 10557.48 5861.35 11688.56 7 CASTOR OIL 4521.51 6730.00 6170.12 6323.84 6801.99 8 FRESH FRUITS 4974.21 4913.28 5538.15 5496.38 5668.75 9 TEA 4905.64 5396.65 5828.34 5851.11 5603.50 10 FRESH VEGETABLES 5790.71 5297.72 5679.10 4617.34 5388.03 11 GROUNDNUT 5444.33 3386.30 3297.32 5096.39 5380.24 12 COFFEE 5646.43 6245.36 5721.98 5236.76 5339.65 13 OTHER CEREALS 1425.77 1604.28 2426.07 1454.71 5198.42 14 VEGETABLE OILS 779.97 566.04 744.58 1208.65 4453.17 15 WHEAT 447.85 624.37 424.47 444.20 4173.08 16 AYUSH AND HERBAL PRODUCTS 2693.57 2940.06 3127.26 3033.04 3997.05 17 TOBACCO UNMANUFACTURED 4249.85 3828.13 3984.53 3761.37 3840.46 18 SESAME SEEDS 2695.84 2990.93 3761.62 3723.31 3159.47 19 CASHEW 5278.61 5945.28 4579.17 4018.35 3112.22 20 PULSES 1277.73 1469.63 1801.51 1511.80 1977.63 21 GUERGAM MEAL 3106.62 4169.56 4707.05 3261.60 1949.09 22 MOLLASES 314.94 97.45 586.80 517.51 1316.22 23 COCOA PRODUCTS 1086.77 1144.35 1350.86 1274.69 1108.38 24 FRUITS / VEGETABLE SEEDS 522.75 670.91 866.31 771.66 929.63 25 JUTE HESSIAN 927.32 909.94 795.77 729.54 803.88 26 SHELLAC 225.53 285.18 304.79 411.94 649.83 27 FLORICLTR PRODUCTS 546.71 507.32 571.43 541.61 575.99 28 OTHER OIL SEEDS 846.58 1126.32 926.75 437.42 455.63 29 JUTE, RAW 76.63 95.43 107.74 103.48 191.49 30 NIGER SEEDS 117.22 69.86 95.50 106.01 160.23 31 CASHEW NUT SHELL LIQUID 43.99 32.63 26.91 23.09 19.72 Total agri& allied exports 140478.08 155908.59 175325.54 158406.94 213513.38

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar in Lok Sabha.