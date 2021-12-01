Modernization of Agriculture will promote sustainable growth in agriculture sector : Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi : The Government has taken various steps to modernizing agriculture for sustainable growth in agriculture sector. Some of the interventions in this direction are:
- Creation of a network of 722 KrishiVigyanKendras (KVKs) for dissemination of knowledge and information about modern technology etc.
- Initiatives under Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) Scheme like Extension Reforms, Mass Media Support to Agricultural Extension, Kisan Call Centres, Agri-Clinics and Agri-Business Centres, Exhibitions/ Fairs etc.
- Sub Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM)
- Promotion of Agricultural Mechanization for In-Situ Management of Crop Residue in the States of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and NCT of Delhi.
- National Agriculture e-Market platform (e-NAM) has been established
- Soil Health Card (SHC) Scheme.
- Per Drop More Crop (PDMC)
- Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture.
- Promotion of 10,000 FPOs.
Agriculture exports excluding allied products (Marine, Meat etc.) have set record in 2020-21 with total agri export of Rs. 213513.38 Crore which has been highest since last two decades.
The top 10 agriculture commodities which are in demand in the international market are Rice (other than basmati), rice-basmati, spices, sugar, cotton, oil-meals, castor oil, fresh fruits, tea and fresh vegetables.
|India’s export of principal agri and allied 2016-17 and 2020-21
|( Value in Rs. Crore)
|S. No.
|Commodity
|2016-17
|2017-18
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|1
|RICE(OTHER THAN BASMOTI)
|16929.88
|23437.23
|21171.17
|14400.32
|35557.03
|2
|RICE -BASMOTI
|21512.91
|26870.67
|32804.30
|31026.33
|29847.70
|3
|SPICES
|19111.25
|20084.91
|23217.77
|25642.04
|29529.39
|4
|SUGAR
|8659.54
|5225.60
|9523.14
|13981.56
|20668.57
|5
|COTTON RAW INCLD. WASTE
|10907.32
|12200.05
|14627.55
|7539.53
|13968.38
|6
|OIL MEALS
|5410.10
|7043.15
|10557.48
|5861.35
|11688.56
|7
|CASTOR OIL
|4521.51
|6730.00
|6170.12
|6323.84
|6801.99
|8
|FRESH FRUITS
|4974.21
|4913.28
|5538.15
|5496.38
|5668.75
|9
|TEA
|4905.64
|5396.65
|5828.34
|5851.11
|5603.50
|10
|FRESH VEGETABLES
|5790.71
|5297.72
|5679.10
|4617.34
|5388.03
|11
|GROUNDNUT
|5444.33
|3386.30
|3297.32
|5096.39
|5380.24
|12
|COFFEE
|5646.43
|6245.36
|5721.98
|5236.76
|5339.65
|13
|OTHER CEREALS
|1425.77
|1604.28
|2426.07
|1454.71
|5198.42
|14
|VEGETABLE OILS
|779.97
|566.04
|744.58
|1208.65
|4453.17
|15
|WHEAT
|447.85
|624.37
|424.47
|444.20
|4173.08
|16
|AYUSH AND HERBAL PRODUCTS
|2693.57
|2940.06
|3127.26
|3033.04
|3997.05
|17
|TOBACCO UNMANUFACTURED
|4249.85
|3828.13
|3984.53
|3761.37
|3840.46
|18
|SESAME SEEDS
|2695.84
|2990.93
|3761.62
|3723.31
|3159.47
|19
|CASHEW
|5278.61
|5945.28
|4579.17
|4018.35
|3112.22
|20
|PULSES
|1277.73
|1469.63
|1801.51
|1511.80
|1977.63
|21
|GUERGAM MEAL
|3106.62
|4169.56
|4707.05
|3261.60
|1949.09
|22
|MOLLASES
|314.94
|97.45
|586.80
|517.51
|1316.22
|23
|COCOA PRODUCTS
|1086.77
|1144.35
|1350.86
|1274.69
|1108.38
|24
|FRUITS / VEGETABLE SEEDS
|522.75
|670.91
|866.31
|771.66
|929.63
|25
|JUTE HESSIAN
|927.32
|909.94
|795.77
|729.54
|803.88
|26
|SHELLAC
|225.53
|285.18
|304.79
|411.94
|649.83
|27
|FLORICLTR PRODUCTS
|546.71
|507.32
|571.43
|541.61
|575.99
|28
|OTHER OIL SEEDS
|846.58
|1126.32
|926.75
|437.42
|455.63
|29
|JUTE, RAW
|76.63
|95.43
|107.74
|103.48
|191.49
|30
|NIGER SEEDS
|117.22
|69.86
|95.50
|106.01
|160.23
|31
|CASHEW NUT SHELL LIQUID
|43.99
|32.63
|26.91
|23.09
|19.72
|Total agri& allied exports
|140478.08
|155908.59
|175325.54
|158406.94
|213513.38
This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar in Lok Sabha.