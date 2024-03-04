MoD inks MoU with BEML Limited, BEL & MIDHANI for indigenous development of Advanced Fuelling & Control System for Engines for heavy duty applications

Ministry of Defence has signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BEML Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) for indigenous development of Advanced Fuelling and Control System for Engines for heavy duty applications. The MoU was inked with Chairman & Managing Director, BEML Limited Shri Shantanu Roy; CMD, MIDHANI Dr SK Jha; and CMD, BEL Shri Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane in New Delhi on March 04, 2024.

This collaborative initiative will focus on leveraging indigenous capabilities to design, test, and manufacture an Advanced Fuelling and Control System that offers enhanced efficiency, performance, and reliability. By harnessing the latest advancements in engine technology and control systems, the companies aim to extend their domain expertise for development of engine systems which will ensure self-reliance in the field of Combat vehicles. The MoU corroborates the resolve of the Government to develop complex technologies within the country under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.