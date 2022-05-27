MNRE issues advisory for the General Public on PM Kusum Scheme

New Delhi :Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is implementing the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyaan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme, under which subsidy is provided for setting up of standalone solar pumps and for the solarization of agricultural pumps. Farmers can also install grid-connected solar power plants up to 2 MW. The scheme is being implemented by the designated departments of the state governments and the details of all such designated departments are available on the MNRE website www.mnre.gov.in.

After the launch of the scheme, Ministry has observed that some fraudulent websites have claimed to be the registration portal for the PM-KUSUM scheme. Such unauthorized websites are collecting money and information from the people interested in the Scheme. In order to avoid any loss to the general public, MNRE has issued public notices in the past, advising general public not to deposit any registration fee or share any personal information on such websites. On receipt of complaints, action has also been taken against miscreants and several fake registration portals have been blocked.

In addition to fraudulent websites, WhatsApp and other means are also being used to mislead potential beneficiaries. Ministry has, therefore, strongly advised that people interested in PM-KUSUM Scheme should check the authenticity of the website before providing any personal information or depositing money. Ministry has further advised not to click on any unverified or suspicious link received through Whatsapp/ SMS which claim to be registration portal for the PM-KUSUM scheme.

Information regarding eligibility for participation in the scheme and implementation process is available on MNRE website http://www.mnre.gov.in or PM-KUSUM central portal: https://pmkusum.mnre.gov.in or dial toll-free number 1800-180-3333.