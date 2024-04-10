NationalTop News

MNRE Holds Monthly Meeting with REIAs, Led by Secretary Bhupinder S. Bhalla, to Review Progress and Plan for FY 2024-25

By Odisha Diary bureau

Today, a monthly meeting was conducted by MNRE India with REIAs, chaired by Shri Bhupinder S. Bhalla, Secretary, MNRE, at Atal Akshaya Urja Bhawan. Discussions during the meeting revolved around assessing the work accomplished by REIAs during FY 2023-24 and formulating an action plan for FY 2024-25.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.