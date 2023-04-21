MMTC-PAMP Launches Akshaya Tritiya Special purest 999.9 Gold & Silver Bars to Invoke Abundant Blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Balaji

MMTC-PAMP, India’s only London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) gold & silver good delivery refiner, has unveiled its latest offering of Akshaya Tritiya Gold and Silver Bars. Celebrating this auspicious occasion that marks abundance and prosperity, the company has released the ‘Goddess Lakshmi Gold Bar’ weighing 10g, and the ‘Goddess Lakshmi & Lord Balaji Silver Bar’ weighing 50g.

On this auspicious day, people purchase gold and silver to usher in long-term wealth and abundance. Any investments or purchases made on Akshaya Tritiya are believed to bring continued dividends, and hence people seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. It is also considered an auspicious time for new beginnings, such as starting a new venture, making investments, or getting married.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Vikas Singh, Managing Director & CEO of MMTC-PAMP said, “Akshaya Tritiya is symbolic of infinite fortune and good luck. For this auspicious occasion, we have crafted these unique Gold & Silver bars featuring Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Balaji which represent abundance and new beginnings. Through these distinctive offerings, we wish prosperity and infinite fortune upon our consumers. As one of India’s most trusted brands offering the purest gold and silver, we deliver the highest levels of purity and the Finest Swiss craftsmanship in all our offerings. These uniquely crafted purest 999.9 Gold & Silver bars feature Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Balaji in all their grandeur and deliver upon MMTC-PAMP’s promise of purity.”

As an extension of MMTC-PAMP’s devotional series, the purest 24K 999.9 Goddess Lakshmi Gold Bar weighing 10g features an intricate image of the Goddess perched on a Lotus flower. The flower symbolizes fertility and new life. The 10g silver bar, features both the Goddess and her consort, Lord Balaji (an incarnation of Lord Vishnu), and has traditional symbols like Kireetam, Shankh, Chakra and Mala.

More information on MMTC-PAMP products can be obtained from MMTC-PAMP’s exclusive stores, leading jeweller partners, online marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart, or directly from MMTC-PAMP’s own website: shop.mmtcpamp.com.

Every product created by MMTC-PAMP goes through a rigorous purification process to ensure 999.9+ purity of the metal. To ensure the product’s authenticity, each MMTC-PAMP product carries a unique number and comes packaged in an Assayer-certified certicard. Each gold and silver product bought from MMTC-PAMP offers positive weight tolerance, which guarantees that every coin or bar you buy weighs more than the listed weight, ensuring customers get the highest value for their investment.