Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews the security situation in Sudan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting today to review the security situation in Sudan via video-conferencing. External Affairs Minister, National Security Advisor, Ambassador of India to Sudan and numerous other senior officials were present at the briefing.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi assessed the most recent developments in Sudan and received a first-hand report of the conditions on the ground, with specific focus on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens presently located throughout the country.

The Prime Minister expressed his condolences on the passing away of an Indian national who tragically fell victim to a stray bullet last week.

Prime Minister Modi instructed all relevant officials to remain vigilant, closely monitoring developments and continuously evaluating the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan and extending them all possible assistance. The Prime Minister further directed the preparation of contingency evacuation plans, accounting for the rapidly shifting security landscape and the viability of various options.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of maintaining close communication with neighboring countries in the region, as well as those with significant numbers of citizens in Sudan.