Ministry sets up Expert Group to examine advisory against using Ashwagandha leaves in ASU drugs

New Delhi : The Ministry of Ayush has decided to re-examine the matter relating to the use of Ashwagandha (Withania somniferal) leaves in ASU (Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani) drugs by constituting an expert group to this end.

Earlier, the ministry had issued an Advisory against using the leaves of Ashwagandha in ASU Drugs.

In the wake of Ayush Ministry barring the use of Ashwagandha leaves (vide letter No. L-11011/9/2021-DCC dated 06.10.2021 to the ASU Drugs Manufacturing Association), representations had been received from the ASU Drugs Manufacturing Industry partners.

Also, the Ministry of Ayush had invited the stakeholders to discuss their concerns about the utilization of Ashwagandha leaves in ASU products. Based on this discussion, the ministry has decided to re-examine the advisory issued to the drug manufacturers to refrain from using Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) leaves by setting up an Expert Group.

The Expert Group will make appropriate recommendations to the Government of India on the use of Ashwagandha leaves/Panchanga of Ashwagandha in ASU products based on scientific evidence.