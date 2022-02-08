Ministry of Youth Affairs &Sports has released a total of Rs 87.65 Crore till date for development of National Sports University in Manipur: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi : National Sports University, established in Manipur, is a first of its kind university to promote education in the areas of Sports Sciences, Sports Technology, Sports Coaching, besides functioning as the national training centre for selected sports disciplines. The National Sports University will cater to students and sportspersons from all States and UTs, including those from Rajasthan and Kerala.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has released a total fund of Rs.87.65 crore till date including Rs.5.49 crore during current Financial Year 2021-22 for establishing/construction of main campus and for functioning of temporary campus in Manipur.

Education comes under the Concurrent List of the Constitution. With majority of schools falling under respective State Examination Boards, the school curriculum is largely determined by State Governments. However, as per the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), 2005 Health and Physical Education is a compulsory subject upto Xth Class, and an optional subject at Higher Secondary Stage.

90 Extension Centres of STC (Sports Authority of India Training Centre), including 60 Khelo India Centres, and 10 Regular Schools which are part of the National Sports Talent Contest (NSTC), are operational under Sports Authority of India. Most of the Extension Centres are operational in schools across the country. Further, under the “State Level Khelo India Centre” vertical of the Khelo India scheme, 04 Kendriya Vidyalayas with residential facilities are operational as Sports Schools since October 2019. Under this vertical, funds @ Rs. 1,50,000 per athlete per annum are provided towards expenses on boarding, lodging, education, training, competition exposure, medical by the Government of India.

This information was given by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur in reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.