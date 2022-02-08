Multiple projects including one Khelo India State Centre of Excellence sanctioned to the State of Maharashtra during last three years: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi : The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has sanctioned 36 proposals for establishment of Khelo India Centres, 1 proposal for establishment of Khelo India State Centre of Excellence and 11 sports infrastructure projects, to the State of Maharashtra during the last three years.

The Khelo India Scheme is a demand driven scheme and the proposals are considered based on the technical feasibility of the proposals, their adherence to the prescribed parameters, as well as the availability of funds.

This information was given by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur in reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.