Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports invites suggestions on draft National Youth Policy

New Delhi : The Government has reviewed the existing draft National Youth Policy, 2014 and prepared a new draft National Youth Policy (NYP). The draft NYP envisages a ten-year vision for youth development that India seeks to achieve by 2030. It is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and serves to ‘unlock the potential of the youth to advance India’. The draft NYP seeks to catalyse widespread action on youth development across five priority areas viz. education; employment & entrepreneurship; youth leadership & development; health, fitness & sports; and social justice. Each priority area is underpinned by the principle of social inclusion keeping in view the interests of the marginalized sections.

The Department of Youth Affairs seek comments/views/suggestions on the draft NYP from all stakeholders.

The comments/views/suggestions on the draft policy may be sent within 45 days (by 13th June, 2022) by email to [email protected] or [email protected]