Ministry of Tourism trains more than 700 Homestay Owners of Darjeeling region in a three day Incredible India Mega Home stay Development &Training Workshop

New Delhi: A three days Incredible India Mega Homestay Development & Training Workshop was held in Darjeeling from February 22 to 24, 2021 to enrich the hospitality skills of the Homestay owners of the region and to ensure a better experience for the tourists. Workshop was organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Govt of India’s Regional Office (East), Indiatourism Kolkata in association with Eastern Himalayas Travel & Tour Operator Association as Resource Partner and IIAS School of Management as Knowledge Partner.

The Workshop was inaugurated on 22.02.2021 by Union Minister of State for Tourism & Culture (Independent Charge) Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in presence of Member of Parliament from Darjeeling, Shri Raju Bista and Smt. Rupinder Brar, Additional Director General (Tourism), Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. On this occasion Union Minister of State for Culture & Tourism (Independent Charge) Shri Prahlad Singh Patel said, “Development of homestays through hospitality skill upgradation will make local communities Atmanirbhar”.

As a whole 725 Homestay Owners from Darjeeling, Kalimpong and foothills of Dooars participated in this three-day Mega Workshop where they have been trained in marketing, sales, attitudinal development, product knowledge etc. to make them self-reliant in promoting their Homestays in more efficient manner. The training would not only ensure a better hospitality experience for the tourists, but also establish Eastern Himalaya and Dooars as a preferred destination for the Domestic and Inbound Tourists. This would help the local tourism economy in near future enormously and also contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of Ministry of Tourism and UNWTO. Union Minister of State for Culture & Tourism (Independent Charge) Shri Prahlad Singh Patel also said, “An Atmanirbhar self-reliant tourismbased economy will provide opportunities to the youth of the region for gainful employment “.