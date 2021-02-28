Ministry of Tourism showcases various tourism assets under Dekho ApnaDesh Campaign during the Covid unlock phase

New Delhi: As India is in Unlock phase now and the Ministry of Tourism and its field Offices are organising and supporting different tourism promotion events under Dekho ApnaDesh Campaign showcasing various tourism assets and products of the country with aim to create awareness among the stake holders and citizens.

Ministry of Tourism’s Indiatourism Kochi Office in association with Kerala Hone stays and Tourism Society (HATS), recently organized a workshop for sensitizing homestay / B&B unit owners on Ministry of Tourism’s scheme for homestays / B&B units . The workshop also imparted information on NIDHI &SAATHI certification which was specially introduced for hospitality industry. The workshop was attended by 54 homestays / B&B unit owners from Kochi and neighbouring districts. In an another programme, Indiatourism Kochi in association with District Tourism Promotion Council Ernakulam , Kerala supported the 13th edition of week-long festival cultural extravaganza of Ulsavam, with the intent of reviving the intangible cultural heritage of Kerala. The festival showcases 28 art forms in Kerala, involving around 200 artists. The festival was inaugurated by the Mayor, Cochin Corporation, with key note address by Shri Hibi Eden, Member of Parliament.

Ministry of Tourism’s India Tourism Bengaluru Office under the “DEKHO APNA DESH” initiative organised a Domestic Tourism Road Show in Bengaluru on 22nd February 2021 to showcase the tourism potential of Buddhist Circuits and pilgrimage destinations in Uttar Pradesh. 16 Tour Operators from Buddhist Inbound Tourism Fraternity (BITF) Uttar Pradesh participated in the Roadshow and B2B Meetings with KarnatakaTravel Agents / Tour Operators were held during the event.

Ministry of Tourism’s Indiatourism, Mumbai Office has participated in India International Travel Mart (IITM) held in Pune from 23-24 February 2021 showcasing varied tourism products of India and dissemination of information to the Visitors. This is the 2nd exhibition in the Western Region that Indiatourism Mumbai will participate in Physical mode after unlocking of destinations.

Ministry of Tourism’s Indiatourism Hyderabad and Varanasi offices jointly organised “Visit Uttar Pradesh” Roadshow on 24th February 2021 in Hyderabad under Dekho Apna Desh. 17 travel trade representatives from Buddhist Inbound Tourism Fraternity (BITF) participated in the Raodshow with Travel Trade from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Ministry of Tourism’s Indiatourism Delhi Office organised a field trip cum Boosting of Moral for the Regional Level Guides to Sundar Nursery in wherein 70 RLG participated. Regional Director briefed them about MoT initiative in promoting Domestic Tourism and participation of RLGs in Sharing their experience. Quiz contest on the life of Netaji SubhasChandra Bose was also organised for them.

Workshop on River Tourism was organized by the Ministry of Tourism’s Indiatourism, Guwahati on 22nd February, 2021. The workshop was attended by 35 stakeholders and emphasized the importance of River Cruises / Cruise Tourism in North-East Region and in India.