Ministry of Tourism invites feedback on the draft National Strategy and Roadmap for development of Rural Tourism in India– An initiative towards Atmanirbhar Bharat

New Delhi: The Ministry of Tourism has the main objective of promoting and facilitating tourism both inbound and domestic in India. Augmenting tourism infrastructure, ensuring ease of travel, promoting tourism products and destinations is one of the focus area. Ministry of Tourism has recognized the immense potential of Rural Tourism and has been actively working on promotion and development of this niche area of tourism. Identification, diversification, development, and promotion of niche tourism products in the country is the initiative of the Ministry to overcome the aspect of ‘seasonality’ and to promote India as a 365 days’ destination, to attract tourists with specific interest, and to ensure repeat visits for the unique products in which India has a comparative advantage.

The Ministry of Tourism has formulated a Draft National Strategy and Roadmap for Development of Rural Tourism in India – An initiative towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. Driven by the spirit of “Vocal for Local”, rural tourism can contribute significantly to the mission of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The draft National Strategy and Roadmap for Development of Rural Tourism in India can be accessed from the following link also available on Ministry of Tourism’s website https://tourism.gov.in/ under “what’s new” section.

https://tourism.gov.in/sites/default/files/202106/Draft%20Strategy%20for%20Rural%20Tourism%20June%2012.pdf

Before proceeding to finalize the draft strategy document and to make the document more comprehensive, Ministry of Tourism would like to invite feedback/comments/suggestions on the draft National Strategy and Roadmap. The comments may be forwarded to the Ministry of Tourism on or before 30th June, 2021 at e-mail IDs : [email protected], [email protected], [email protected].