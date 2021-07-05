Ministry of Tourism invites entries for National Tourism Awards for the year 2018-19

New Delhi: The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India has invited applications from individuals and organisations for excellence in the field of tourism. National Tourism Awards are presented in various segments of travel and tourism industry such as State Governments / Union Territories, classified hotels, heritage hotels, approved travel agents, tour operators and tourist transport operators, individuals and other private organizations in recognition of their performance in their respective fields and also to encourage healthy competition with an aim to promote tourism.

Applications have to be made in proper forms, wherever specified. Unless otherwise mentioned, the entries for the award should have been published or the activities undertaken during the period April, 2018 to March 2019.

The last date for receipt of entries in the respective divisions is 10th August 2021 (1600 Hrs.) and entries should be sent as hard copies and strictly in the formats where specified. The details and guidelines for National Tourism Awards for the year 2018-19 are given on the website of the Ministry of Tourism: www.tourism.gov.in