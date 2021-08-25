Ministry of New and Renewable Energy celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi : Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has planned various activities under “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” during the week starting from 23rd August to 27th August 2021.

Following activities were carried out yesterday with support of German Development Corporation (GIZ) on increasing awareness of solar rooftop in the different states.

Consumer outreach webinars were organised for the states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab with participation from residential consumers, solar ambassadors and DISCOM officials. Consumers were explained the benefits of rooftop solar and their queries regarding the rooftop solar installation were responded.

DISCOM and Volunteers driven consumer outreach

GUVNL and other DISCOMs in Gujarat had placed Hoardings, Banners and Posters across Gujarat to generate awareness about solar rooftop and also carried out ground campaign through DISCOM officers across Gujarat. Volunteers called Solar Ambassadors visited multiple locations for door-to-door campaign and also shared the WhatsApp Chatbot Helpdesk number to public so that they can get the information about the Scheme, procedure and subsidy digitally. The WhatsApp initiative from Gujarat Discoms is the first such initative taken in the country and got a great response as the consumer has to just Whatsapp “Hi” on 9724300270.

Selfies with solar rooftop campaign

Consumers which have already installed Rooftop Solar had taken their selfies with the installed rooftop solar systems and the same were shared on social media.