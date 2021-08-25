Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia seeks personal intervention of Chief Ministers of 5 states in expediting development of airports

New Delhi: Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, has written to the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar and Chhattisgarh, requesting their personal intervention to instruct the concerned officers to initiate action for expediting the various matters like land allocation, deposition of funds with Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACFT), VGF support for International UDAN operations etc. for strengthening of aviation infrastructure in the respective states. AAI has embarked upon development and expansion of airports in the country at a cost of Rs. 20,000 Crore in the next 4-5 years in order to meet the growing passenger demand in the country.

In the letter written to Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Shri Scindia has mentioned that the State Government has already handed over the quantum of land in most of the airports. However, some portion of lands viz 14.31 acre at Tirupati required for extension of runway and other operational requirements, 10.25 acre at Rajahmundry for construction of residential colony and 50 acre at Kadapa for extension of runway and Approach Lighting System are yet to be handed over to AAI by the State Government. In addition to that, the Minister highlighted that the diversion of Eluru canal needs to be undertaken by the State Government for extension of runway upto 4000 m at Vijaywada airport along with approach lighting system. Further, the Minister observed that an amount of Rs.14.64 Crore needs to be deposited with Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACFT) at the earliest by the Andhra Pradesh Government (20% of VGF share for UDAN flights till 31.07.2021 in the State). The Minister stated, “State Govt may give their consent to provide 100% VGF support for International UDAN operations (Vishakhapatnam – Dubai). On receipt of the consent of the State Government for 100% VGF support, routes will be put to bidding for the airlines.”

Similarly, the Shri Scindia has written to Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh seeking his intervention in land acquisition for various aviation sector projects which includes land requirements of 5.5 acre for installation of Non-Directional Beacon (NDB) and Doppler Very High Frequency Omni Range (DVOR) protection area and construction of Residential Colony for airport staff at Tezu Airport. Another 70 acres at Dirang, 34.3 acres at Daporijo, 2.3 acres at Passighat, 7 acres at Along and 10.6 acres at Ziro. He said that the State Government needs to immediately operationalize heliports at Daparizo, Itanagar, Tuting, Walong, Yinghiong and Ziro, for which Budget of Rs. 8.44 crores per heliport has already been allocated by this Ministry under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)- UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik).

Civil Aviation Minister Shri Scindia has also written to Assam Chief Minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma drawing his attention to matter of land requirements of 78.5 acres at Dibrugarh Airport, 109 acres at Lilabari Airport, 116,5 acre at Silchar Airport & 50 acres at Jorhat Airport. He mentioned that the land required at Dibrugarh Airport will be utilized for future expansion of the Airport and necessary runway strip, while that at Lilabari Airport will be used for construction of Isolation bay, necessary runway strip and development of a new Aviation Manpower Training Institute. The land requested at Silchar Airport will be used to develop city side infrastructure and land at Jorhat Airport will be used for development of a New Civil Endlave. Out of the total projected land only 8.5 acre of land has been handed over at Dibrugarh Airport, and rest of the land parcels are yet to be handed over by the State Government.

Shri Scindia has written to the Bihar Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar, underscoring the land requirements of 49.5 acre at Patna airport for runway extension, Parallel taxi track, Doppler Very High Frequency Omni Range (DVOR) equipment, Isolation Bay and Glide Path, 50 acre at Purnia Airport for development of New Civil Enclave, 121 acre at Raxaul to develop the airport for ATR-72 type of Aircraft, 475 acre at Muzaffarpur airport to develop it for operation of A-320 type of aircraft, 78 acre at Darbhanga for development of new civil enclave along with CAT I approach light system. He said that Bihar should also take into consideration the scope for international connectivity and consequently viability of operation of a wide body aircraft. Ministry has requested the State Government to consider the provision of 100% VGF support for commencing International UDAN operations from Patna and Gaya (Gaya – Bangkok, Gaya – Kathmandu, Gaya – Yangon, Patna – Kathmandu & Patna – Dubai). On receipt of the consent of the State Govt for 100% VGF support, routes will be put for bidding for the airlines.

While writing to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Bhupesh Baghel, Shri Scindia highlighted the matters related to land requirement of 569 acre at Raigarh for development of the airport to make it suitable for operations of ATR72/Q400 type of aircraft in Phase-l and AB-320 type of Aircraft in Phase-II. Further, the Minister observed that restoration of airport land in favour of AAI by the State Govt. is also pending at the end of the State Govt. In addition, the Minister mentioned that an amount of Rs.0.60 Crore needs to be deposited with Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACFT) at the earliest by the State Govt. as 20% of Viability Gap Funding (VGF) share for Ude Desh ka Aaam Nagrik (UDAN) flights till 31.07.2021 in the State. He also urged the Chief Minister to intervene and expedite the development of Ambikapur airport for 3C operations under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) – UDAN operations for which a budget of Rs. 90 Crore has been allocated.