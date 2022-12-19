Ministry of MSME, through Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) implements Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) to facilitate generation of employment opportunities

New Delhi : Ministry of MSME, through Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is implementing Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) to facilitate generation of employment opportunities by assisting in setting up of micro-enterprises in non-farm sector.
Since its inception in 2008-09, about 8.34 lakh units have been assisted with Margin Money subsidy of Rs. 20,643 cr. generating estimated employment for about 68 lakh youths across the country.
State/UT-wise details of Margin Money subsidy disbursed, number of units assisted, and estimated employment generated under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) during the last five years and current year is given at Annexure.
Ministry of MSME is also implementing Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) to organize traditional industries and artisans into collectives to make their products competitive and provide the artisans with sustainable employment. Under SFURTI, since 2014-15 till date, 498 clusters have been approved with GoI commitment of Rs.1292 cr., providing sustainable employment to around 2.94 lakh artisans.
In addition, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is also implementing the following programmes to provide self employment opportunities in rural and backward areas:
- Honey Mission: Under this programme, bee boxes with bee colonies, tool kits and training are provided to supplement the income of farmers, adivasis and rural youth as beekeepers.
- Kumhar Sashaktikaran Programme: Under this programme, rural potters have been provided with training and new energy efficient equipment like Electric Pottery Wheels, Blungers, etc.
- Agarbatti Industry: Under this initiative, pedal operated machines are being distributed to the artisans for making agarbattis through maximum utilization of bamboo.
State/UT-wise position of PMEGP during 2017-18
|S. No.
|State/UT
|Margin Money subsidy disbursed
(Rs. lakh)
|Number of projects assisted
|Estimated Employment Generated
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|276.95
|218
|1744
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|5336.1
|1527
|12216
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|309.42
|209
|1672
|4
|Assam
|2362.48
|2282
|18256
|5
|Bihar
|6558.85
|2307
|18456
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|3398.4
|1463
|11704
|7
|Delhi
|150.65
|115
|920
|8
|Goa
|149.07
|50
|400
|9
|Gujarat*
|12883.63
|1876
|15008
|10
|Haryana
|4167.04
|1718
|13744
|11
|Himachal Pradesh
|2042.5
|886
|7088
|12
|Jammu& Kashmir
|6913.15
|3753
|30024
|13
|Jharkhand
|2439.53
|1111
|8888
|14
|Karnataka
|6477.94
|2115
|16920
|15
|Kerala
|2910.44
|1347
|10776
|16
|Lakshadweep
|00
|00
|00
|17
|Madhya Pradesh
|7631.41
|1804
|14432
|18
|Maharashtra **
|8749.73
|3329
|26632
|19
|Manipur
|1383.87
|600
|4800
|20
|Meghalaya
|118.27
|75
|600
|21
|Mizoram
|274.05
|249
|1992
|22
|Nagaland
|2672.15
|930
|7440
|23
|Odisha
|5680.65
|2399
|19192
|24
|Puducherry
|78.95
|44
|352
|25
|Punjab
|3930.46
|1520
|12160
|26
|Rajasthan
|4929.04
|1577
|12616
|27
|Sikkim
|46.36
|37
|296
|28
|Tamilnadu
|9717.58
|4095
|32760
|29
|Telangana
|4030.21
|1190
|9520
|30
|Tripura
|1892.3
|1116
|8928
|31
|UT Chandigarh
|90.07
|45
|360
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|16866.47
|5432
|43456
|33
|Uttarakhand
|2880.98
|1613
|12904
|34
|West Bengal
|3891.37
|1366
|10928
|131240.07
|48398
|387184
* including Daman & Diu ** including Dadra & Nagar Haveli
State/UT-wise position of PMEGP during 2018-19
|S. No.
|State/UT
|Margin Money subsidy disbursed
(Rs. lakh)
|Number of projects assisted
|Estimated Employment Generated
|1
|A & N Islands
|318.52
|229
|1832
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|9046.31
|2220
|17760
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|419.88
|280
|2240
|4
|Assam
|4167.41
|3737
|29896
|5
|Bihar
|9842
|3303
|26424
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|6784.52
|3094
|24752
|7
|Delhi
|157.13
|132
|1056
|8
|Goa
|237.23
|78
|624
|9
|Gujarat*
|25443.87
|3500
|28000
|10
|Haryana
|5178.43
|2165
|17320
|11
|Himachal Pradesh
|4135.61
|1399
|11192
|12
|Jammu& Kashmir
|15222
|7529
|60232
|13
|Jharkhand
|4535.69
|1797
|14376
|14
|Karnataka
|10725.32
|3657
|29256
|15
|Kerala
|5383.93
|2486
|19888
|16
|Lakshadweep
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Madhya Pradesh
|10002.28
|2526
|20208
|18
|Maharashtra **
|15272.02
|5642
|45136
|19
|Manipur
|2041.06
|1291
|10328
|20
|Meghalaya
|587.14
|390
|3120
|21
|Mizoram
|1514.9
|1123
|8984
|22
|Nagaland
|2349.67
|1208
|9664
|23
|Odisha
|7856.18
|3070
|24560
|24
|Puducherry
|150.7
|76
|608
|25
|Punjab
|4766.68
|1801
|14408
|26
|Rajasthan
|7199.28
|2359
|18872
|27
|Sikkim
|112.35
|55
|440
|28
|Tamilnadu
|13290.95
|5185
|41480
|29
|Telangana
|7180.89
|2051
|16408
|30
|Tripura
|2314.24
|1179
|9432
|31
|UT Chandigarh
|63.91
|28
|224
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|19033.28
|5243
|41944
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4098.38
|2181
|17448
|34
|West Bengal
|7568.78
|2413
|19304
|207000.54
|73427
|587416
* including Daman & Diu ** including Dadra & Nagar Haveli
State/UT-wise position of PMEGP during 2019-20
|S. No.
|State/UT
|Margin Money subsidy disbursed
(Rs. lakh)
|Number of projects assisted
|Estimated Employment Generated
|1
|A & N Islands
|146.16
|93
|744
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|9042.34
|2192
|17536
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|363.79
|211
|1688
|4
|Assam
|3589.39
|2603
|20824
|5
|Bihar
|6958.68
|2221
|17768
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|6107.03
|2811
|22488
|7
|Delhi
|110.63
|93
|744
|8
|Goa
|244.36
|90
|720
|9
|Gujarat*
|28740.29
|3983
|31864
|10
|Haryana
|4938.21
|2029
|16232
|11
|Himachal Pradesh
|3229.32
|1226
|9808
|12
|Jammu& Kashmir
|11142.86
|5355
|42840
|13
|Jharkhand
|3749.79
|1544
|12352
|14
|Karnataka
|10681.14
|3697
|29576
|15
|Kerala
|5319.39
|2421
|19368
|16
|Lakshadweep
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Madhya Pradesh
|8046.65
|2168
|17344
|18
|Maharashtra **
|11215.23
|4404
|35232
|19
|Manipur
|2036.3
|1173
|9384
|20
|Meghalaya
|569.17
|377
|3016
|21
|Mizoram
|1083.78
|760
|6080
|22
|Nagaland
|2650.24
|1109
|8872
|23
|Odisha
|7808.85
|2718
|21744
|24
|Puducherry
|117.26
|64
|512
|25
|Punjab
|3914.83
|1695
|13560
|26
|Rajasthan
|8174.68
|3025
|24200
|27
|Sikkim
|174.56
|79
|632
|28
|Tamilnadu
|12347.58
|5172
|41376
|29
|Telangana
|7137.38
|2178
|17424
|30
|Tripura
|1833.64
|962
|7696
|31
|UT Chandigarh
|28.71
|14
|112
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|21652.48
|6120
|48960
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3440.03
|1844
|14752
|34
|West Bengal
|8487.4
|2222
|17776
|195082.15
|66653
|533224
* Including Daman & Diu **Including Dadra & Nagar Haveli
State/UT-wise position of PMEGP during 2020-21
|S. No.
|State/UT
|Margin Money subsidy disbursed
(Rs. lakh)
|Number of projects assisted
|Estimated Employment Generated
|1
|A & N Islands
|186.12
|155
|1240
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|6857.3
|1674
|13392
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|232.63
|98
|784
|4
|Assam
|4948.48
|2939
|23512
|5
|Bihar
|7208.74
|2192
|17536
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|6062.77
|2718
|21744
|7
|Delhi
|147.61
|74
|592
|8
|Goa
|156.65
|58
|464
|9
|Gujarat*
|20637.05
|2854
|22832
|10
|Haryana
|5512.55
|1740
|13920
|11
|Himachal Pradesh
|3381.1
|1208
|9664
|12
|Jammu& Kashmir
|18306.28
|8575
|68600
|13
|Jharkhand
|3847.8
|1522
|12176
|14
|Karnataka
|12510.51
|4438
|35504
|15
|Kerala
|5225.88
|2389
|19112
|16
|Lakshadweep
|15.36
|3
|24
|17
|Madhya Pradesh
|13807.82
|4854
|38832
|18
|Maharashtra **
|8844.29
|3104
|24832
|19
|Manipur
|5899.03
|1556
|12448
|20
|Meghalaya
|579.65
|359
|2872
|21
|Mizoram
|1412.46
|810
|6480
|22
|Nagaland
|2045.47
|740
|5920
|23
|Odisha
|8748.07
|3171
|25368
|24
|Puducherry
|116.81
|44
|352
|25
|Punjab
|5011.41
|1652
|13216
|26
|Rajasthan
|8806.83
|2772
|22176
|27
|Sikkim
|152.28
|57
|456
|28
|Tamilnadu
|13881.57
|5188
|41504
|29
|Telangana
|6376.33
|2025
|16200
|30
|Tripura
|1829.57
|842
|6736
|31
|UT Chandigarh
|16
|10
|80
|32
|UT of Ladakh
|1168.41
|281
|2248
|33
|Uttar Pradesh
|32985.38
|9994
|79952
|34
|Uttarakhand
|4536.62
|2249
|17992
|35
|West Bengal
|7425.32
|2070
|16560
|Total
|218880.15
|74415
|595320
.
*Including Daman & Diu ** Including Dadra & Nagar Haveli
State/UT-wise position of PMEGP during 2021-22
|S. No.
|State/UT
|Margin Money subsidy disbursed
(Rs. lakh)
|Number of projects assisted
|Estimated Employment Generated
|1
|Andaman Nicobar
|238.69
|162
|1296
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|10088.8
|2477
|19816
|3
|Arunachal
|788.88
|196
|1568
|4
|Assam
|6659.71
|3855
|30840
|5
|Bihar
|8169.92
|2477
|19816
|6
|Chandigarh-UT
|62.08
|21
|168
|7
|Chattisgarh
|6941.44
|3020
|24160
|8
|Delhi
|315.23
|100
|800
|9
|Goa
|298.22
|87
|696
|10
|Gujarat*
|28704.84
|4143
|33144
|11
|Haryana
|6093.33
|1726
|13808
|12
|Himachal
|3550.95
|1274
|10192
|13
|Jammu&Kashmir
|46713.54
|21648
|173184
|14
|Jharkhand
|4188.27
|1714
|13712
|15
|Karnataka
|15843.36
|5877
|47016
|16
|Kerala
|6859.29
|2789
|22312
|17
|Ladakh
|1182.31
|295
|2360
|18
|Lakshadweep
|17.50
|7
|56
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|20961.46
|8082
|64656
|20
|Maharashtra**
|13018.54
|4128
|33024
|21
|Manipur
|3337.25
|1139
|9112
|22
|Meghalaya
|974.17
|699
|5592
|23
|Mizoram
|1461.76
|650
|5200
|24
|Nagaland
|2494.89
|1241
|9928
|25
|Odisha
|11335.95
|4301
|34408
|26
|Puducherry
|144.3
|66
|528
|27
|Punjab
|6017.86
|1790
|14320
|28
|Rajasthan
|9025.60
|2599
|20792
|29
|Sikkim
|214.27
|85
|680
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|16445.76
|5972
|47776
|31
|Telangana
|9846.14
|2906
|23248
|32
|Tripura
|2083.7
|958
|7664
|33
|Uttar Pradesh
|41165.07
|12594
|100752
|34
|Uttarakhand
|3983.2
|1836
|14688
|35
|West Bengal
|8539.63
|2305
|18440
|297765.91
|103219
|825752
* Including Daman And Diu **Including Dadra Nagar and Haveli
State/UT-wise position of PMEGP during 2022-23 RE (As on 30.11.2022)
|S. No.
|State/UT
|Margin Money subsidy disbursed
(Rs. lakh)
|Number of projects assisted
|Estimated Employment Generated
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar
|119.94
|68
|544
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|7323.67
|1765
|14120
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|390.70
|86
|688
|4
|Assam
|2438.55
|1182
|9456
|5
|Bihar
|5179.01
|1541
|12328
|6
|Chandigarh-UT
|14.77
|5
|40
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3321.94
|1242
|9936
|8
|Delhi
|318.44
|53
|424
|9
|Goa
|130.08
|32
|256
|10
|Gujarat*
|13955.12
|1994
|15952
|11
|Haryana
|3357
|889
|7112
|12
|Himachal
|1265.77
|389
|3112
|13
|Jammu & Kashmir
|16473.97
|7851
|62808
|14
|Jharkhand
|1823.97
|642
|5136
|15
|Karnataka
|10024.25
|3493
|27944
|16
|Kerala
|2959.88
|1211
|9688
|17
|Ladakh
|300.39
|71
|568
|18
|Lakshadweep
|2.49
|2
|16
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|7245.9
|2431
|19448
|20
|Maharashtra**
|7155.07
|2148
|17184
|21
|Manipur
|908.74
|310
|2480
|22
|Meghalaya
|175.74
|95
|760
|23
|Mizoram
|929.95
|303
|2424
|24
|Nagaland
|1196
|349
|2792
|25
|Odisha
|4416.55
|1562
|12496
|26
|Puducherry
|60.54
|22
|176
|27
|Punjab
|4425.68
|922
|7376
|28
|Rajasthan
|5389.32
|1089
|8712
|29
|Sikkim
|59.45
|26
|208
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|9961.32
|3404
|27232
|31
|Telangana
|4647.12
|1083
|8664
|32
|Tripura
|943.75
|379
|3032
|33
|Uttar Pradesh
|21755.88
|6363
|50904
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2024.24
|829
|6632
|35
|West Bengal
|4153.15
|1205
|9640
|Total
|144848.34
|45036
|360288
*Including Daman And Diu **Including Dadra Nagar and Haveli
This information was given by Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.