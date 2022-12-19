Ministry of MSME, through Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) implements Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) to facilitate generation of employment opportunities

New Delhi : Ministry of MSME, through Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is implementing Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) to facilitate generation of employment opportunities by assisting in setting up of micro-enterprises in non-farm sector.

Since its inception in 2008-09, about 8.34 lakh units have been assisted with Margin Money subsidy of Rs. 20,643 cr. generating estimated employment for about 68 lakh youths across the country.

State/UT-wise details of Margin Money subsidy disbursed, number of units assisted, and estimated employment generated under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) during the last five years and current year is given at Annexure.

Ministry of MSME is also implementing Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) to organize traditional industries and artisans into collectives to make their products competitive and provide the artisans with sustainable employment. Under SFURTI, since 2014-15 till date, 498 clusters have been approved with GoI commitment of Rs.1292 cr., providing sustainable employment to around 2.94 lakh artisans.

In addition, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is also implementing the following programmes to provide self employment opportunities in rural and backward areas:

Honey Mission: Under this programme, bee boxes with bee colonies, tool kits and training are provided to supplement the income of farmers, adivasis and rural youth as beekeepers. Kumhar Sashaktikaran Programme: Under this programme, rural potters have been provided with training and new energy efficient equipment like Electric Pottery Wheels, Blungers, etc. Agarbatti Industry: Under this initiative, pedal operated machines are being distributed to the artisans for making agarbattis through maximum utilization of bamboo.

State and UT-wise/year-wise PMEGP performance during last five years & current year

State/UT-wise position of PMEGP during 2017-18

S. No. State/UT Margin Money subsidy disbursed (Rs. lakh) Number of projects assisted Estimated Employment Generated 1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 276.95 218 1744 2 Andhra Pradesh 5336.1 1527 12216 3 Arunachal Pradesh 309.42 209 1672 4 Assam 2362.48 2282 18256 5 Bihar 6558.85 2307 18456 6 Chhattisgarh 3398.4 1463 11704 7 Delhi 150.65 115 920 8 Goa 149.07 50 400 9 Gujarat* 12883.63 1876 15008 10 Haryana 4167.04 1718 13744 11 Himachal Pradesh 2042.5 886 7088 12 Jammu& Kashmir 6913.15 3753 30024 13 Jharkhand 2439.53 1111 8888 14 Karnataka 6477.94 2115 16920 15 Kerala 2910.44 1347 10776 16 Lakshadweep 00 00 00 17 Madhya Pradesh 7631.41 1804 14432 18 Maharashtra ** 8749.73 3329 26632 19 Manipur 1383.87 600 4800 20 Meghalaya 118.27 75 600 21 Mizoram 274.05 249 1992 22 Nagaland 2672.15 930 7440 23 Odisha 5680.65 2399 19192 24 Puducherry 78.95 44 352 25 Punjab 3930.46 1520 12160 26 Rajasthan 4929.04 1577 12616 27 Sikkim 46.36 37 296 28 Tamilnadu 9717.58 4095 32760 29 Telangana 4030.21 1190 9520 30 Tripura 1892.3 1116 8928 31 UT Chandigarh 90.07 45 360 32 Uttar Pradesh 16866.47 5432 43456 33 Uttarakhand 2880.98 1613 12904 34 West Bengal 3891.37 1366 10928 131240.07 48398 387184

* including Daman & Diu ** including Dadra & Nagar Haveli

State/UT-wise position of PMEGP during 2018-19

S. No. State/UT Margin Money subsidy disbursed (Rs. lakh) Number of projects assisted Estimated Employment Generated 1 A & N Islands 318.52 229 1832 2 Andhra Pradesh 9046.31 2220 17760 3 Arunachal Pradesh 419.88 280 2240 4 Assam 4167.41 3737 29896 5 Bihar 9842 3303 26424 6 Chhattisgarh 6784.52 3094 24752 7 Delhi 157.13 132 1056 8 Goa 237.23 78 624 9 Gujarat* 25443.87 3500 28000 10 Haryana 5178.43 2165 17320 11 Himachal Pradesh 4135.61 1399 11192 12 Jammu& Kashmir 15222 7529 60232 13 Jharkhand 4535.69 1797 14376 14 Karnataka 10725.32 3657 29256 15 Kerala 5383.93 2486 19888 16 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 17 Madhya Pradesh 10002.28 2526 20208 18 Maharashtra ** 15272.02 5642 45136 19 Manipur 2041.06 1291 10328 20 Meghalaya 587.14 390 3120 21 Mizoram 1514.9 1123 8984 22 Nagaland 2349.67 1208 9664 23 Odisha 7856.18 3070 24560 24 Puducherry 150.7 76 608 25 Punjab 4766.68 1801 14408 26 Rajasthan 7199.28 2359 18872 27 Sikkim 112.35 55 440 28 Tamilnadu 13290.95 5185 41480 29 Telangana 7180.89 2051 16408 30 Tripura 2314.24 1179 9432 31 UT Chandigarh 63.91 28 224 32 Uttar Pradesh 19033.28 5243 41944 33 Uttarakhand 4098.38 2181 17448 34 West Bengal 7568.78 2413 19304 207000.54 73427 587416

* including Daman & Diu ** including Dadra & Nagar Haveli

State/UT-wise position of PMEGP during 2019-20

S. No. State/UT Margin Money subsidy disbursed (Rs. lakh) Number of projects assisted Estimated Employment Generated 1 A & N Islands 146.16 93 744 2 Andhra Pradesh 9042.34 2192 17536 3 Arunachal Pradesh 363.79 211 1688 4 Assam 3589.39 2603 20824 5 Bihar 6958.68 2221 17768 6 Chhattisgarh 6107.03 2811 22488 7 Delhi 110.63 93 744 8 Goa 244.36 90 720 9 Gujarat* 28740.29 3983 31864 10 Haryana 4938.21 2029 16232 11 Himachal Pradesh 3229.32 1226 9808 12 Jammu& Kashmir 11142.86 5355 42840 13 Jharkhand 3749.79 1544 12352 14 Karnataka 10681.14 3697 29576 15 Kerala 5319.39 2421 19368 16 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 17 Madhya Pradesh 8046.65 2168 17344 18 Maharashtra ** 11215.23 4404 35232 19 Manipur 2036.3 1173 9384 20 Meghalaya 569.17 377 3016 21 Mizoram 1083.78 760 6080 22 Nagaland 2650.24 1109 8872 23 Odisha 7808.85 2718 21744 24 Puducherry 117.26 64 512 25 Punjab 3914.83 1695 13560 26 Rajasthan 8174.68 3025 24200 27 Sikkim 174.56 79 632 28 Tamilnadu 12347.58 5172 41376 29 Telangana 7137.38 2178 17424 30 Tripura 1833.64 962 7696 31 UT Chandigarh 28.71 14 112 32 Uttar Pradesh 21652.48 6120 48960 33 Uttarakhand 3440.03 1844 14752 34 West Bengal 8487.4 2222 17776 195082.15 66653 533224

* Including Daman & Diu **Including Dadra & Nagar Haveli

State/UT-wise position of PMEGP during 2020-21

S. No. State/UT Margin Money subsidy disbursed (Rs. lakh) Number of projects assisted Estimated Employment Generated 1 A & N Islands 186.12 155 1240 2 Andhra Pradesh 6857.3 1674 13392 3 Arunachal Pradesh 232.63 98 784 4 Assam 4948.48 2939 23512 5 Bihar 7208.74 2192 17536 6 Chhattisgarh 6062.77 2718 21744 7 Delhi 147.61 74 592 8 Goa 156.65 58 464 9 Gujarat* 20637.05 2854 22832 10 Haryana 5512.55 1740 13920 11 Himachal Pradesh 3381.1 1208 9664 12 Jammu& Kashmir 18306.28 8575 68600 13 Jharkhand 3847.8 1522 12176 14 Karnataka 12510.51 4438 35504 15 Kerala 5225.88 2389 19112 16 Lakshadweep 15.36 3 24 17 Madhya Pradesh 13807.82 4854 38832 18 Maharashtra ** 8844.29 3104 24832 19 Manipur 5899.03 1556 12448 20 Meghalaya 579.65 359 2872 21 Mizoram 1412.46 810 6480 22 Nagaland 2045.47 740 5920 23 Odisha 8748.07 3171 25368 24 Puducherry 116.81 44 352 25 Punjab 5011.41 1652 13216 26 Rajasthan 8806.83 2772 22176 27 Sikkim 152.28 57 456 28 Tamilnadu 13881.57 5188 41504 29 Telangana 6376.33 2025 16200 30 Tripura 1829.57 842 6736 31 UT Chandigarh 16 10 80 32 UT of Ladakh 1168.41 281 2248 33 Uttar Pradesh 32985.38 9994 79952 34 Uttarakhand 4536.62 2249 17992 35 West Bengal 7425.32 2070 16560 Total 218880.15 74415 595320

.

*Including Daman & Diu ** Including Dadra & Nagar Haveli

State/UT-wise position of PMEGP during 2021-22

S. No. State/UT Margin Money subsidy disbursed (Rs. lakh) Number of projects assisted Estimated Employment Generated 1 Andaman Nicobar 238.69 162 1296 2 Andhra Pradesh 10088.8 2477 19816 3 Arunachal 788.88 196 1568 4 Assam 6659.71 3855 30840 5 Bihar 8169.92 2477 19816 6 Chandigarh-UT 62.08 21 168 7 Chattisgarh 6941.44 3020 24160 8 Delhi 315.23 100 800 9 Goa 298.22 87 696 10 Gujarat* 28704.84 4143 33144 11 Haryana 6093.33 1726 13808 12 Himachal 3550.95 1274 10192 13 Jammu&Kashmir 46713.54 21648 173184 14 Jharkhand 4188.27 1714 13712 15 Karnataka 15843.36 5877 47016 16 Kerala 6859.29 2789 22312 17 Ladakh 1182.31 295 2360 18 Lakshadweep 17.50 7 56 19 Madhya Pradesh 20961.46 8082 64656 20 Maharashtra** 13018.54 4128 33024 21 Manipur 3337.25 1139 9112 22 Meghalaya 974.17 699 5592 23 Mizoram 1461.76 650 5200 24 Nagaland 2494.89 1241 9928 25 Odisha 11335.95 4301 34408 26 Puducherry 144.3 66 528 27 Punjab 6017.86 1790 14320 28 Rajasthan 9025.60 2599 20792 29 Sikkim 214.27 85 680 30 Tamil Nadu 16445.76 5972 47776 31 Telangana 9846.14 2906 23248 32 Tripura 2083.7 958 7664 33 Uttar Pradesh 41165.07 12594 100752 34 Uttarakhand 3983.2 1836 14688 35 West Bengal 8539.63 2305 18440 297765.91 103219 825752

* Including Daman And Diu **Including Dadra Nagar and Haveli

State/UT-wise position of PMEGP during 2022-23 RE (As on 30.11.2022)

S. No. State/UT Margin Money subsidy disbursed (Rs. lakh) Number of projects assisted Estimated Employment Generated 1 Andaman & Nicobar 119.94 68 544 2 Andhra Pradesh 7323.67 1765 14120 3 Arunachal Pradesh 390.70 86 688 4 Assam 2438.55 1182 9456 5 Bihar 5179.01 1541 12328 6 Chandigarh-UT 14.77 5 40 7 Chhattisgarh 3321.94 1242 9936 8 Delhi 318.44 53 424 9 Goa 130.08 32 256 10 Gujarat* 13955.12 1994 15952 11 Haryana 3357 889 7112 12 Himachal 1265.77 389 3112 13 Jammu & Kashmir 16473.97 7851 62808 14 Jharkhand 1823.97 642 5136 15 Karnataka 10024.25 3493 27944 16 Kerala 2959.88 1211 9688 17 Ladakh 300.39 71 568 18 Lakshadweep 2.49 2 16 19 Madhya Pradesh 7245.9 2431 19448 20 Maharashtra** 7155.07 2148 17184 21 Manipur 908.74 310 2480 22 Meghalaya 175.74 95 760 23 Mizoram 929.95 303 2424 24 Nagaland 1196 349 2792 25 Odisha 4416.55 1562 12496 26 Puducherry 60.54 22 176 27 Punjab 4425.68 922 7376 28 Rajasthan 5389.32 1089 8712 29 Sikkim 59.45 26 208 30 Tamil Nadu 9961.32 3404 27232 31 Telangana 4647.12 1083 8664 32 Tripura 943.75 379 3032 33 Uttar Pradesh 21755.88 6363 50904 34 Uttarakhand 2024.24 829 6632 35 West Bengal 4153.15 1205 9640 Total 144848.34 45036 360288

*Including Daman And Diu **Including Dadra Nagar and Haveli

This information was given by Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.