Number of persons employed in MSMEs increases by 1,31,18,896 persons in 2021-22 from 1,12,97,690 in 2020-21 : Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

New Delhi : As per Udyam registration portal, the number of persons employed in the MSMEs which are incorporated during last 5 years are as follows:
|Year
|Number of persons employed
|2017-18
|7770469
|2018-19
|6010653
|2019-20
|6622941
|2020-21
|11297690
|2021-22
|13118896
As per Udyam registration portal, the number of MSMEs which are incorporated during last 5 years are as follows:
|Year
|Number of MSMEs
|2017-18
|1246027
|2018-19
|1016723
|2019-20
|1103970
|2020-21
|1841253
|2021-22
|2078882
The number of MSMEs which were registered on Udyam Registration Portal and cancelled their Udyam registration are as follows:
|Period
|Number of MSMEs who have cancelled their Udyam Registration
|01.07.2020 to 31.03.2021
|931
|01.04.2021 to 31.03.2022
|24075
|01.04.2022 to 14.12.2022
|30597
This information was given by Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.