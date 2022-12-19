National

Number of persons employed in MSMEs increases by 1,31,18,896 persons in 2021-22 from 1,12,97,690 in 2020-21 : Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : As per Udyam registration portal, the number of persons employed in the MSMEs which are incorporated during last 5 years are as follows:

 

Year Number of persons employed
2017-18 7770469
2018-19 6010653
2019-20 6622941
2020-21 11297690
2021-22 13118896

 

As per Udyam registration portal, the number of MSMEs which are incorporated during last 5 years are as follows:

 

Year Number of MSMEs
2017-18 1246027
2018-19 1016723
2019-20 1103970
2020-21 1841253
2021-22 2078882

 

The number of MSMEs which were registered on Udyam Registration Portal and cancelled their Udyam registration are as follows:

 

Period Number of MSMEs who have cancelled their Udyam Registration
01.07.2020 to 31.03.2021 931
01.04.2021 to 31.03.2022 24075
01.04.2022 to 14.12.2022 30597

 

This information was given by Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

