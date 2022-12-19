Number of persons employed in MSMEs increases by 1,31,18,896 persons in 2021-22 from 1,12,97,690 in 2020-21 : Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

New Delhi : As per Udyam registration portal, the number of persons employed in the MSMEs which are incorporated during last 5 years are as follows:

Year Number of persons employed 2017-18 7770469 2018-19 6010653 2019-20 6622941 2020-21 11297690 2021-22 13118896

As per Udyam registration portal, the number of MSMEs which are incorporated during last 5 years are as follows:

Year Number of MSMEs 2017-18 1246027 2018-19 1016723 2019-20 1103970 2020-21 1841253 2021-22 2078882

The number of MSMEs which were registered on Udyam Registration Portal and cancelled their Udyam registration are as follows:

Period Number of MSMEs who have cancelled their Udyam Registration 01.07.2020 to 31.03.2021 931 01.04.2021 to 31.03.2022 24075 01.04.2022 to 14.12.2022 30597

This information was given by Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.