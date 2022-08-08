National

Ministry of Labour & Employment had launched eShram portal in August, 2021 to prepare National Database of the Unorganised Workers, says Rameswar Teli

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : Ministry of Labour & Employment had launched eShram portal in August, 2021 to prepare National Database of the Unorganised Workers. The main objectives of the portal are to maintain a dynamic database of workers, provide Universal Account Number (UAN), facilitate delivery of social security and welfare benefits, ensure portability of benefits, opportunities for job search and skill development by linkages to National Career Service (NCS) portal, ASEEM portal & Udyam portal.

As on 30.07.2022, more than 28 crore unorganised workers have been registered on eShram portal. The State-wise registration of unorganised workers as on 30.07.2022 is at Annexure.

Rs. 45.49 crore and Rs. 255.86 crore were released/utilized during the year 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively on eShram / National Database for Unorganized Workers project. During the current year 2022-23, Rs. 105.97 crore has been released/ utilized so far.

Certain categories of unorganized workers, eligible as per the set criteria (occupation criteria in urban areas and deprivation criteria in rural areas) and identified from the Socio Economic Caste Census, 2011 are already covered under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

This information was given by the Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Shri Rameswar Teli in a written reply in  Lok Sabha today.

Annexure

Registration on eShram Portal State Wise (as on 30th July 2022)

Sl. No. State Total Registrations
UTTAR PRADESH 8,29,06,977
ODISHA 1,32,80,668
CHHATTISGARH 81,64,397
UTTARAKHAND 29,62,981
WEST BENGAL 2,55,86,342
HIMACHAL PRADESH 19,12,367
JAMMU AND KASHMIR 33,09,658
JHARKHAND 90,17,574
BIHAR 2,83,82,267
TRIPURA 8,34,204
MADHYA PRADESH 1,63,81,001
ASSAM 67,05,975
HARYANA 52,20,868
PUNJAB 54,70,044
DELHI 32,32,024
KERALA 58,83,781
RAJASTHAN 1,25,52,293
CHANDIGARH 1,72,738
GUJARAT 87,04,332
ANDHRA PRADESH 71,07,325
MANIPUR 3,96,010
PUDUCHERRY 1,75,589
THE DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI AND DAMAN AND DIU 72,512
MAHARASHTRA 1,28,44,494
KARNATAKA 69,10,794
TAMIL NADU 77,66,296
TELANGANA 37,97,652
NAGALAND 2,15,773
LADAKH 25,806
ARUNACHAL PRADESH 1,29,901
MEGHALAYA 2,30,218
ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS 27,933
MIZORAM 37,268
SIKKIM 16,231
GOA 37,122
LAKSHADWEEP 1,498
                        TOTAL REGISTRATION 28,04,72,913

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.