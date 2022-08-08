Ministry of Labour & Employment had launched eShram portal in August, 2021 to prepare National Database of the Unorganised Workers, says Rameswar Teli

New Delhi : Ministry of Labour & Employment had launched eShram portal in August, 2021 to prepare National Database of the Unorganised Workers. The main objectives of the portal are to maintain a dynamic database of workers, provide Universal Account Number (UAN), facilitate delivery of social security and welfare benefits, ensure portability of benefits, opportunities for job search and skill development by linkages to National Career Service (NCS) portal, ASEEM portal & Udyam portal.

As on 30.07.2022, more than 28 crore unorganised workers have been registered on eShram portal. The State-wise registration of unorganised workers as on 30.07.2022 is at Annexure.

Rs. 45.49 crore and Rs. 255.86 crore were released/utilized during the year 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively on eShram / National Database for Unorganized Workers project. During the current year 2022-23, Rs. 105.97 crore has been released/ utilized so far.

Certain categories of unorganized workers, eligible as per the set criteria (occupation criteria in urban areas and deprivation criteria in rural areas) and identified from the Socio Economic Caste Census, 2011 are already covered under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

This information was given by the Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Shri Rameswar Teli in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

Annexure

Registration on eShram Portal State Wise (as on 30th July 2022)