Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is implementing the Centrally Sponsored Scheme in the statutory towns of the country, to reduce poverty and vulnerability of urban poor households on a sustainable basis

New Delhi : The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today informed that the Urban Development is a State subject. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs assists the States/Union Territories (UTs) through its Missions/Schemes in urban areas- Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT 2.0), Smart Cities Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 (SBM-U 2.0), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban(PMAY-U), Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbharNidhi (PM SVANidhi) and schemes under urban transport.

Ministry is implementing the Centrally Sponsored Scheme namely “Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM)” in the statutory towns of the country, to reduce poverty and vulnerability of urban poor households on a sustainable basis. The Mission, inter-alia, aims to enabling urban poor to access gainful self-employment and skilled wage employment opportunities. Also, financial assistance is provided to individuals/ groups/ Self Help Groups (SHGs) of urban poor for setting up gainful self-employment ventures or micro-enterprises. Since 2014-15 till 30th June, 2022, more than 12.02 lakh urban poor have been imparted skill training to enhance their employability, out of which more than 6.42 lakh skill trained have been placed under self and/or wage employment. Loans with the provision of interest subvention have been disbursed to more than 7.28 lakh beneficiaries for self-employment through individual or group micro-enterprises. More than 7.24 lakh Self-Help Groups have been formed, more than 4.91 lakh SHGs have been assisted with Revolving fund and 6.89 lakh loans have been disbursed under SHG bank Linkage Programme for taking up activities for improving incomes. Street Vendor Survey has been completed in 3,257 cities and towns, more than 49.48 lakh street vendors identified and more than 26.83 lakh street vendors have been provided ID Cards. 2,443 Shelters for Urban Homeless have been sanctioned, out of which 1,712 Shelters are operational with a capacity for accommodating over 1.2 lakh urban homeless.

Ministry is implementing PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbharNidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme as a Central Sector Scheme since June 01, 2020 to facilitate collateral free working capital loan, to street vendors to restart their businesses adversely impacted due to Covid-19 pandemic. The 1st loan is up to ₹10,000 with a term of 12 months followed by 2nd loan of upto ₹20,000 with a term of 18 months and 3rd loan of upto ₹50,000 with a term of 36 months, on repayment of the earlier loans. As on 25.07.2022, 53.95 lakh loan applications have been received; out of which 37.24 lakh loan applications have been sanctioned and 33.79 lakh loans amounting to ₹3692 Cr. have been disbursed.

The methodology for estimation of poverty followed by the erstwhile Planning Commission is based on the recommendations made by experts in the field from time to time. As per the press note issued by the Planning Commission on 22nd July, 2013, the percentage of persons below the poverty line in 2011-12 in urban areas was 13.7%.

As per National Multidimensional Poverty Index – Baseline Report published by NITI Aayog in 2021, the percentage of multidimensionally poor population in urban areas is 8.81 per cent.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) (PMAY-U) was launched on 25 June, 2015 to achieve the objective of “Housing for All” in urban areas of the country. Through a demand driven approach, the Scheme addresses urban housing shortage among various categories including slum dwellers. The Scheme ensures delivery of a pucca house along with water connection, toilet facilities, 24×7 electricity supply and access to basic services to all eligible urban households. The housing shortage is decided based on demand assessment by the respective States/UTs. At national level 1.22 Cr. houses were sanctioned out of which 1.02 Cr. houses have been grounded and construction of 0.61 Cr. houses have been completed. Central Assistance sanctioned for the purpose was Rs.2,03,426 Cr. and Central Assistance released to the tune of Rs.1,20,130 Cr.