New Delhi : The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today informed that the Hydrocarbon Production activities are carried out in the districts of river deltas in the States of Tamil-Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, while Exploration activities are being carried out in the districts of river deltas in the State of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. These are carried out under Nomination and Contract Regimes. The details of blocks awarded by Government in such delta districts are placed at Annexure I.

No hydrocarbon project has been shelved by the Government in the districts of river deltas. Contractors of the Exploration Blocks awarded under Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) in delta districts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have submitted applications to the concerned State Governments of delta regions for grant of Petroleum Exploration License (PEL) and Petroleum Mining Lease (PML).

Annexure I

Status of Blocks Awarded under Different Regimes in Districts of River Delta

OALP Rounds:

Sl. No. OALP Round Block Name Company State/UT 1. OALP Round-I CY-ONHP-2017/1 ONGC Tamilnadu 2. CY-OSHP-2017/1 Vedanta Tamilnadu Puducherry 3. CY-OSHP-2017/2 Vedanta Tamilnadu Puducherry 4. KG-ONHP-2017/1 Vedanta Andhra Pradesh 5. KG-ONHP-2017/2 Vedanta Andhra Pradesh 6. KG-ONHP-2017/3 Vedanta Andhra Pradesh 7. OALP Round-II CY-ONHP-2018/1 IOCL Tamilnadu 8. MN-ONHP-2018/1 Oil India Limited Odisha 9. MN-ONHP-2018/2 Oil India Limited Odisha 10. MN-ONHP-2018/3 Oil India Limited Odisha 11. MN-ONHP-2018/4 Oil India Limited Odisha 12. MN-OSHP-2018/1 Vedanta Odisha 13. OALP Round-III CY-ONHP-2018/2 ONGC Tamilnadu Puducherry 14. CY-ONHP-2018/3 ONGC Tamilnadu 15. BP-ONHP-2018/1 ONGC West Bengal 16. KG-ONHP-2018/1 Vedanta Andhra Pradesh 17. OALP Round-III KG-ONHP-2018/2 Vedanta Andhra Pradesh 18. MN-ONHP-2018/5 Oil India Limited Odisha 19. OALP Round-IV BP-ONHP-2019/1 ONGC West Bengal 20. OALP Round V BP-ONHP-2019/1 ONGC West Bengal 21. OALP Round VI BP-ONHP-2021/1 ONGC West Bengal

Discovered Small Field (DSF):

Sl. No. DSF Round Contract Area Name Consortium/ Company Name DISTRICT 1. DSF-I CY/ONDSF/NEDUVASAL/2016 Gem Laboratories Private Limited Pudukkottai district 2. DSF-I CY/ONDSF/KARAIKAL/ 2016 Bharat Petro Resources Limited Nagapattinam District 3. DSF-I KG/ONDSF/BHIMANAPALLI/2016 PFH Oil & Gas Private Limited EAST GODAVARI DISTRICT 4. DSF-I KG/ONDSF/ACHANTA/2016 PFH Oil & Gas Private Limited West Godavari District, 5. DSF-I KG/ONDSF/KORAVAKA/2016 KEI-RSOS Petroleum & Energy Private Limited East Godavari District 6. DSF-I KG/ONDSF/SANARUDRAVARAM/2016 Prize Petroleum Company Limited Krishna District 7. DSF-II KG/ONDSF/Palakollu/2018 Ganges Geo Resources Private Limited West Godavari district 8. DSF-II KG/ONDSF/Suryaraopeta/2018 Ganges Geo Resources Private Limited Krishna District 9. DSF-II KG/ONDSF/Kaza/2018 VEDANTA LIMITED Krishna District 10 DSF-II KG/ONDSF/Gokarnapuram/2018 KEERTHI INDUSTRIES LIMITED Srikakulam district

PSC Regime :

Sl. No BLOCKS Consortium Districts 1. CY-ONN-2002/2 (Madanam) Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (60%) (Op.), Bharat Petro Resources Ltd (40%) Nagapattinam, Cuddalore 2. CY-ONN-2004/2 (Pandanallur) Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (80%) (Op.), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. (20%) Ariyalur 3. KG-ONN-2003/1 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. Krishna and Guntur 4. WB-ONN-2005/4 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. Hugli, Nadia,Barddhaman, North-24 Parganas

Nomination Regime: