Ministry of Education organises a webinar on ‘Sabka Prayaas: Collective Partnership’

New Delhi : The Ministry of Education along with the University Grants Commission organized a webinar on Sabka Prayaas: Collective Partnership today. The webinar was a part of a series of webinar being organized by the Government of India on Good Governance from 17th September 2021 to 7th October 2021. Union Minister of Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles,Piyush Goyal ; Secretary, Higher Education Sanjay Murthy; Chairman, UGC Prof D.P Singh and senior officials of the Ministry and UGC attended the webinar.

Speaking on the occasion, Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the importance of good governance. He said that during the covid pandemic, India was one of the leading countries to offer a helping hand to the world. He added that the next 25 years will be crucial for future generations to lead the country towards a more glorious future.

The Minister emphasised on the importance of people’s participation in making a self-reliant India. “Jan-Bhagidari is a key pillar of Modi Government’s governance model”, he added.

Mentioning Prime Minister’s call for “Sabka Prayaas”, he called for furthering the spirit of Sabka Prayaas and working together to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

UnionMinister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal focused on the need for setting up Kaushal Vikas Kendras in newly granted Textiles Parks across India, that will offer great quality goods with right price. He said that the world is looking at India as a trusted partner for skilled manpower with enormous possibilities of education attracting foreign institutions and students to come to India as their preferred study destination.

He further shared his views on the National Education Policy, 2020 being a key example of Sabka Prayaas by bringing together lakhs of suggestions received by local self-government, higher education institutions, students and citizens of India. He stressed that NEP 2020 will help fulfil the dream of Mahatma Gandhi’s Gram Swaraj where every single person in rural India will be empowered with education and skills.

Shri Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Higher Education highlighted the importance of the NEP 2020 and its alignment to delivering good governance while focusing on the collective partnership of government departments, NGOs, civil societies, private players and most importantly the common man.

Prof. D.P. Singh, Chairman, UGC in his opening remarks talked about improving the quality of India’s education system with the slogan given by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi- Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas. The welcome address was given by Prof. Rajnish Jain, Secretary.

The webinar on Sabka Prayas: Collective Partnership helped bring together people from academic institutions, Ministries and educationists to share a platform for furthering discussion on Good Governance.

The technical session was chaired by Prof. R.P. Tiwari, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Punjab and former Member-UGC. Prof. Nageshwar Rao, VC, IGNOU, Prof. Rakesh Mohan Joshi, IIFT and Prof. Prakash Singh, University of Delhi addressed the technical session.

The webinar deliberated on issues of Good Governance with a focus on the role of collective effort and partnership for achieving the same. The discussions focused on strategies that would enable and promote collective partnership for realisation of goals of the National Education Policy, 2020. An important takeaway of the webinar was the significance of collective partnership to empower people, improve the education system, end poverty, boost our economic growth and ultimately leaving no one behind. Discussions and ideas shared from the webinar will help in the fulfilling the goals of delivering good governance in education.