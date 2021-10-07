Sterlite Power wins IPMA Global Project Excellence Award 2021 for third year in a row

Mumbai: Sterlite Power, a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider, has been recognised at the IPMA Global Project Excellence Awards 2021. Sterlite Power won the ‘Bronze’ in the Mega-sized project category for its mega NER-II (North East Region Strengthening Scheme) project. With this win, the company has won a recognition for the third year in a row at the IPMA Global Project Excellence Awards.

Sterlite Power was the ‘Gold’ winner in the mega-sized project category for its NRSS-XXIX project in Jammu & Kashmir in 2019. In 2020, it won the ‘Gold award’ in the small/medium-sized project category for the Ganga River crossing for the 400 kV D/C quad conductor Purnia-Bihar Shariff transmission line restoration, and ‘Bronze Award’ in large-sized project category for Gurgaon Palwal Transmission project.