Ministry of Education asks CAG for a Special Audit of implementation of PM Poshan Scheme in the State of West Bengal

Ministry of Education has received reports about alleged misuse of funds in West Bengal under the PM Poshan Scheme. Instances of deviations in implementation of the Scheme have also been reported in the media.

In view of above, the Education Ministry has requested 0/o CAG for a Special Audit of implementation of PM Poshan Scheme in the State of West Bengal for the last three financial years. This Audit will encompass compliance, performance and financial audit.

The 0/o of CAG is empowered to conduct this Audit under Regulations on Audit and Accounts (Amendment) 2020 framed in pursuance of Section 23 of the Comptroller and Auditor Generals (Duties, Powers and Conditions of Service) Act, 1971, (Act No 56 of 1971). Necessary corrective action will be taken by the Department based on the Audit Report by the 0/o CAG.

The Department of School Education and Literacy administers the PM Poshan Scheme vide which funds are provided to States, based on proposals received from them, for one hot cooked meal to eligible children in Classes I to VIII and Balvatika. PM Poshan Scheme benefits about 11.80 crore children in the country studying in 11.20 lakh Govt./Govt. aided schools.

Detailed guidelines of PM Poshan Scheme are uploaded at

https://pmposhan.education.gov.in/Files/Guidelines/2023/Guidelines%20on%20PM%20POSHAN%20SCHEME.pdf