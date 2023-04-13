Ministry of Development of North-East Region conducts and concludes Purvottar Bharat Rally

Flagging in off the Purvottar Bharat Parikrama, Indian Army’s pan North East Car Rally, was conducted at Umroi Military Station. The Rally has finally reached its destination Umroi Military Station, after travelling across the 9 states over 20 days. The Rally was flagged by Hon’ble Governor of Meghalaya Shri Phagu Chauhan. Sub Maj & Hony Capt Yogendra Singh Yadav, PVC (Retd) was also part of the Rally and delivered inspiring talks to the youth pan North East India and motivated them to contribute towards Nation Building.



The car rally was flagged off by Army Commander HQ Eastern Command, Lt Gen RP Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM on 22nd March to 23rd from Fort Williams, Kolkata. The rally covered approximately 4000 Kms over 22 days and passed through scenic routes & arduous terrain, visited various War memorials, conducted Motivational talks at Schools & Colleges and explored many other historical locations of the North East India. The rally received warm welcome at all the places and was showered with affection throughout its journey by the people. Many civil dignitaries also welcomed, interacted with and appreciated the car rally while travelling through various States.



The flagging in ceremony was attended by Shri Phagu Chauhan, Hon’ble Governor of Meghalaya. The Governor was felicitated by Major General S Murugesan. Hon’ble Governor felicitated the team leader, Brigadier KM Shende, Shaurya Chakra and Subedar Major & Honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav, Param Vir Chakra and lauded the efforts of the Indian Army in the service of the Nation. He also highlighted the superlative coordination between the Army and Civil Administration in Meghalaya and commended the efforts of the Indian Army to assist the Ex-Servicemen and Veterans of the State.



The car rally was aimed to promote national unity, camaraderie and national integration among the people of North East India, bringing together different sections of society and build a “New India” that is stronger and more prosperous. It also focused on enhancing awareness about the Indian Army and the Agniveer program. The event was a great platform to showcase the cultural diversity of North eastern region and encourage tourism.



The event was conducted in collaboration with North Eastern Council under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) as part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.



