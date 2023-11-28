National

Ministry of Defence inks contract with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited to procure 16 Upgraded Super Rapid Gun Mount & accessories worth ₹2956.89 Cr for Indian Navy

New Delhi,28th November: The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with M/s Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Haridwar on 28th November, 2023, for procurement of 16 Upgraded Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM) along with associated equipment/ accessories for Indian Navy under Buy (Indian) category at a total cost of ₹2956.89 Cr.

The upgraded SRGM, which will be manufactured by M/s BHEL at its Haridwar Plant, is a medium caliber anti-missile/anti aircraft point defence weapon system which provides a sustained rate of fire and high accuracy. The weapon system is capable of multiple engagements in multi-threat scenarios and has a proven record of very good performance against missiles and highly maneuverable fast attack crafts.

Upgraded SRGMs will be installed onboard Indian Navy’s in-service and newly built ships by M/s Mazagaon Dock and Shipbuilders Ltd., Mumbai, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Kolkata. The project will generate an employment of two and half lakh mandays over a period of five years and encourage active participation of various Indian industries including MSME, thus significantly contributing to the Government’s efforts to achieve ‘Atmanirbharta’ in defence.

