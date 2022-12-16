Ministry of Defence has entrusted Border Roads Organisation (BRO) with the construction of roads in border areas, as per priority fixed by Army based on a five-year Long Term Roll over Works Plan: Ajay Bhatt

Ministry of Defence has entrusted Border Roads Organisation (BRO) with the construction of roads in border areas, as per priority fixed by Army based on a five-year Long Term Roll over Works Plan (LTRoWP). State/UT-wise details of roads undertaken by BRO during the last five years are as under:

S No State No. of Roads Length

(km) 1 Arunachal Pradesh 64 3097.15 2 Mizoram 8 589.63 3 Manipur 8 492.25 4 Nagaland 2 251.25 5 Sikkim 18 663.535 6 West Bengal 03 64.20 7 Uttarakhand 22 947.21 8 Himachal Pradesh 08 739.315 9 UT of Ladakh 43 3140.535 10 UT of J&K 61 2381.963 11 UT of Andaman & Nicobar 01 23.94 12 Rajasthan 13 884.309 13 Punjab 06 250.13 Total 257 13525.417

In addition, Government of India is implementing the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) through the State Governments/UT Administrations in habitations located within 0-10 kms from the first habitation at international border in 117 border districts of 16 States and two UTs. The main objective of the BADP is to meet the special developmental needs and well-being of the people living in remote and inaccessible areas situated near the International Boundary (IB) and to provide the border areas with essential infrastructure by convergence of BADP/other Central/States/UT/Local Schemes. Over the last five Financial Years, Rs 2,975.22 crore has been released to States/UTs.

The list of 75 new infrastructure projects launched on 28 October 2022 is given below:

S No Name of Road Length (Km) Classification State ROADS 1 Shrimohangarh Hada Bridge (Km 0-30) 30 NHDL Rajasthan 2 Shetrawa-Baniyana-Sankara-Devikot (Km 100-118) 18 NHDL Rajasthan 3 Barmer-Chohtan-Kelnore (Km 8.15-72.5) 64.35 NHDL Rajasthan 4 Ranautar-Pt 141 (Km 0-26.725) 26.725 NHDL Rajasthan 5 Motolai – Khiyana (Km 0-22.25) 22.25 NHDL Rajasthan 6 Shrimohangarh-Hada Bridge (Km 30-61) 31 NHDL Rajasthan 7 Road along Sabuna and Mauzzam DCB (Km 0-31.7) 31.7 CL-9 Punjab 8 Pouni-Kalakot-Rajouri (Km 0-96.53) 96.53 NHDL UT of J&K 9 Rajouri-Kandi-Budhal (Km 0-54.5) 54.5 NHDL UT of J&K 10 Khet-Saujian (Km 0-5.4) 5.4 CL-9 UT of J&K 11 Satwari-Mandal-Makwal (Km 0-13.165) 13.165 NHDL UT of J&K 12 Uri-Santra-Mike (Km 0-19.95) 19.95 CL-9 (SBA) UT of J&K 13 Nand Singh-Rustam-UK (Km 0-25.10) 25.1 CL-9 UT of J&K 14 Hazibal-Zamindar Gali-Machhal (Km 0-33.93) 33.93 Cl-9 (SBA) UT of J&K 15 Kargil-Yoma (Km 0-22.525) 22.525 CL-9 (E) UT of Ladakh 16 Hanle-Photile (Km 0-55.5) 55.5 CL-9 UT of Ladakh 17 ISRO Link Road (Km 0-2.15) 2.15 NHSL UT of Ladakh 18 Lukung-Phobrang (Km 0-16.505) 16.505 NHSL UT of Ladakh 19 Phobrang-Marsimikla (Km 0-43) 43 Cl-9 UT of Ladakh 20 Marsimikla-Hot Spring (Km 43-76) 33 Cl-9 UT of Ladakh 21 Upshi-Sarchu (Km 222-233) 11 NHDL UT of Ladakh 22 Upshi-Sarchu (Km 233-244) 11 NHDL UT of Ladakh 23 Damdim-Algarah (Km 0-71) 71 NHDL West Bengal 24 Bumla-Bumla PP (Km 0-3.77) 3.77 Cl-9(E) Arunachal Pradesh 25 Tawang-PTSO-Y Jn (Km 0-21) 21.1 Cl-9 Arunachal Pradesh 26 Y Jn-Klemta (Km 0-4.25) 4.25 Cl-9(E) Arunachal Pradesh 27 Klemta-Bumla (Km 0-5) 5 Cl-9(E) Arunachal Pradesh BRIDGES 28 Bagh-II Nallah 17.59 120.8 Multi Cell Box Bridge Chadwal – Sanjimore – Hariachak – Paharpur UT of J & K 29 Banachak Nallah 28.8 250 PSC Box Girder Parole-Korepannu-Rajpura UT of J & K 30 Suktho 0.55 60 PSC Box Girder Gambhir-Chamba FDL 640 UT of J & K 31 Jantriya 16.7 21 RCC T-Beam Domel-Jindra-Kharta UT of J & K 32 Konyali-I 18.57 21 RCC T-Beam Domel-Jindra-Kharta UT of J & K 33 Koniyali-II 19.9 21 RCC T-Beam Domel-Jindra-Kharta UT of J & K 34 Chenab Badi Nallah 4.5 30.2 Multi Cell Box Bridge Dayalchak-Ramkot UT of J & K 35 Jitreh Nallah 11.35 40 PSC Box Girder Basholi -Bani-Bhaderwah UT of J & K 36 Ding (Dogi) 0.6 30.2 Multi Cell Box Bridge Seri-Kalal-Rumlidhara UT of J & K 37 Mitalgarh 0.022 60 Steel Girder Bridge Galhar-Sansari UT of J & K 38 Challa Nallah 7.6 30.2 Multi Cell Box Bridge Dayalchak-Ramkot UT of J & K 39 Pakka Kotha 6 181.2 Multi Cell Box Bridge Dayalchak-Ramkot UT of J & K 40 Benadi 9.8 30.2 Multi Cell Box Bridge Dayalchak-Ramkot UT of J & K 41 Heera 5.073 21.18 Multi Cell Box Bridge Kargil Town Bye Pass (Z-K-L) Road UT of Ladakh 42 Sanjay (Langru) 329 35 PSC Box Girder Zozila-Kargil-Leh UT of Ladakh 43 Shyok Setu (Shyok Gang – II) 23.12 120 Steel Truss Superstructure (through Type) Darbuk – Shyok – DBO UT of Ladakh 44 Km 42.65 42.65 67.06 TDR EWBB Phobrang – Marshimik La – Hotspring UT of Ladakh 45 Lungnak 152.607 85 Steel Superstructure (Through Type) Nimu-Padum-Darcha UT of Ladakh 46 Km 122.389 122.389 8 RCC Slab Nimmu-Padam-Darcha UT of Ladakh 47 Km 116.209 16.209 12 RCC Slab Nimmu-Padam-Darcha UT of Ladakh 48 Zanskar 8.65 30 Steel Superstructure (Through Type) Nimu-Padum-Darcha Himachal Pradesh 49 Kanam Khud 401.3 50 PSC Box Girder Hindustan – Tibet Himachal Pradesh 50 Khurdangpo 470.15 55 PSC Box Girder Pooh-Kaurik Himachal Pradesh 51 Juntigad 1.675 50 PSC Box Girder Tawaghat-Ghatiabagarh Uttarakhand 52 Lolti 104 35 PSC Box Girder Simli-Gwaldam Uttarakhand 53 Kuseri 111.903 40 PSC Box Girder Simli-Gwaldam Uttarakhand 54 Kulsari 116.2 50 PSC Box Girder Simli-Gwaldam Uttarakhand 55 Pagal Nallah 10.9 65 Steel Superstructure (Through Type) Bhaironghati-Nelong Uttarakhand 56 Dett Khola 2.57 85 Steel Superstructure (Deck Type) Dikchu-Sanklang Sikkim 57 Tarayang Chu Khola 5.25 90 Steel Superstructure (Deck Type) Dikchu-Sanklang Sikkim 58 Yangdi 7.76 16 RCC T-Beam Kalep- Giagong Sikkim 59 Jo 9.8 40 PSC Box Girder Taliha- Nacho Arunachal Pradesh 60 Sigong 10.05 60 Steel Super Structure Bridge (Deck Type) Migging-Tuting Arunachal Pradesh 61 Tibung 14.025 50 PSC Box Girder Migging-Tuting Arunachal Pradesh 62 Chatari 14.41 30 PSC Box Girder Tuting-Bona Arunachal Pradesh 63 Lai 27.35 30 PSC Box Girder Along Yingkiong Arunachal Pradesh 64 Kebu-Korang 36.95 50 PSC Box Girder Aalo-Kaying Arunachal Pradesh 65 Sarak Ayang 14.93 35 PSC Box Girder Tato-Menchukha Arunachal Pradesh 66 Siligomang 43.57 45 PSC Box Girder Tato-Menchukha Arunachal Pradesh 67 Chhepu 3.72 40 PSC Box Girder Lohitpur-Shivajinagar Arunachal Pradesh 68 Kurchu 10.785 45 PSC Box Girder Meshai-Dichu Arunachal Pradesh 69 Yasong-II 23.6 35 PSC Box Girder Changwinti-Walong-Namti Arunachal Pradesh 70 Makripani 7.75 50 PSC Box Girder Etalin-Malinye Arunachal Pradesh 71 Phorang 153.45 45 PSC Box Girder Orang-Kalaktang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tenga Arunachal Pradesh 72 Gachham 158.38 160.5 PSC Box Girder Orang-Kalaktang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tenga Arunachal Pradesh HELIPADS 73 Hanle 150 m x 35 m UT of Ladakh Hanle-Photile 74 Thakung 150 m x 35 m UT of Ladakh Mahe-Chusul CARBON NEUTRAL HABITAT S No Location of Habitat Size Type of Construction Name of State/U.T 75 Hanle 9528 Sq ft Pre-fabricated U.T of Ladakh

One of the project is ‘Carbon Neutral Habitat’ at Hanle in U.T of Ladakh, with a built up area of 9,528 sq ft. This complex will be entirely powered by renewable solar and wind energy which will ensure round the clock charging of the power packs. The habitat also incorporates suitable anti-freeze measures for water pipelines powered by renewable energy.

