Ministry of Defence has entrusted Border Roads Organisation (BRO) with the construction of roads in border areas, as per priority fixed by Army based on a five-year Long Term Roll over Works Plan: Ajay Bhatt

Ministry of Defence has entrusted Border Roads Organisation (BRO) with the construction of roads in border areas, as per priority fixed by Army based on a five-year Long Term Roll over Works Plan (LTRoWP). State/UT-wise details of roads undertaken by BRO during the last five years are as under:
|S No
|State
|No. of Roads
|Length
(km)
|1
|Arunachal Pradesh
|64
|3097.15
|2
|Mizoram
|8
|589.63
|3
|Manipur
|8
|492.25
|4
|Nagaland
|2
|251.25
|5
|Sikkim
|18
|663.535
|6
|West Bengal
|03
|64.20
|7
|Uttarakhand
|22
|947.21
|8
|Himachal Pradesh
|08
|739.315
|9
|UT of Ladakh
|43
|3140.535
|10
|UT of J&K
|61
|2381.963
|11
|UT of Andaman & Nicobar
|01
|23.94
|12
|Rajasthan
|13
|884.309
|13
|Punjab
|06
|250.13
|Total
|257
|13525.417
In addition, Government of India is implementing the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) through the State Governments/UT Administrations in habitations located within 0-10 kms from the first habitation at international border in 117 border districts of 16 States and two UTs. The main objective of the BADP is to meet the special developmental needs and well-being of the people living in remote and inaccessible areas situated near the International Boundary (IB) and to provide the border areas with essential infrastructure by convergence of BADP/other Central/States/UT/Local Schemes. Over the last five Financial Years, Rs 2,975.22 crore has been released to States/UTs.
The list of 75 new infrastructure projects launched on 28 October 2022 is given below:
One of the project is ‘Carbon Neutral Habitat’ at Hanle in U.T of Ladakh, with a built up area of 9,528 sq ft. This complex will be entirely powered by renewable solar and wind energy which will ensure round the clock charging of the power packs. The habitat also incorporates suitable anti-freeze measures for water pipelines powered by renewable energy.
This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi and others in Lok Sabha today.