Ministry of Defence has brought in three OGELs (Open General Export License): Ajay Bhatt

New Delhi : The following initiatives have been taken by the Government to facilitate marketing of indigenously-developed defence equipment to international players:

· The export of items specified in Category 6 (Munitions List) is governed by the extant Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) issued by the Ministry of Defence. The SOP has been streamlined and simplified from time to time for promotion of defence export and ease of doing business.

· An end to end portal – www.defenceexim.gov.in – has been developed for receipt & processing of applications for grant of Export Authorisation. Export Authorisations are digitally signed and issued through the portal.

· Ministry of Defence has brought in three OGELs (Open General Export License); one for the select parts and components; another for intra-company transfer of technology and third for major platforms.

· An Export Promotion Cell has been established in Ministry of Defence to co-ordinate and follow-up on export related action including enquiries received from various countries and facilitate private sector and public sector companies for export promotion.

· Defence Attachés have been mandated for export promotion of Indigenous defence products of both public and private sector. For export promotion of indigenously manufactured equipment, a scheme is in place wherein Defence Attachés are provided financial support as per their annual requirement to promote export of indigenous defence equipment.

· Subject to strategic considerations, domestically manufactured defence products are being promoted through Lines of Credit/Funding.

· Export leads received from various stakeholders are disseminated to the registered Indian Defence Exporters through online portal. This facility helps the Indian defence exporters to quickly respond to export opportunities arising in other countries.

· Two export booklets i.e. ‘Indian Defence Industry, a Global reach’ and ‘Catalogue Indian Defence Industry 2022’ for promotion of Indigenous Defence products from both Public and Private sector have been released during the month of March 2022.

· In order to boost defence exports, webinars are organised with Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs) under the aegis of DDP, MoD through Industry Associations. Total 33 such webinars have been organised so far.

· A mechanism on ‘Enabling Foreign Delegations (both from Government and Services) visiting India to meet Defence Exporters’ has been set up to understand the capabilities of Indian defence industry and to explore potential areas of their interest.

Innovations for Defence Excellence – Defence Innovation Organisation (iDEX-DIO) has shared Memorandum of Intent (MoI) with United States of America (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Australia and Sweden to increase cooperation on Defence innovation and take steps to enable deeper collaboration in the areas of innovation, science, and technology ecosystems.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shri Vishnu Dayal Ram in Lok Sabha today.