Ministry of Culture provides financial assistance for digitization of museum collections under Digitization of Museum component of Museum Grant Scheme (MGS): G. Kishan Reddy

Ministry of Culture operates Museum Grant Scheme (MGS), one of the components of which is digitization of museum collections. Under this component, financial assistance is provided to Central/State Governments, Societies, Autonomous bodies, local bodies, Public Sector Undertakings, Academic Institutions and Trusts registered under Societies Registration Act, 1860 for digitization of museum collections.

Digital documentation of antiquities in following 5 Site Museums of Archaeological Survey of India in Madhya Pradesh has been done through National Mission for Monuments and Antiquities format:-

Archaeological Site Museum at Sanchi, District-Raisen. Archaeological Site Museum at Khajuraho, District-Chattarpur. Archaeological Site Museum at Chanderi, District – Ashoknagar. Archaeological Site Museum at Shivpuri, District – Shivpuri. Archaeological Site Museum at Gwalior, District – Gwalior

Besides, Ministry of Culture has taken up the task of digitization of collection of ten (10) museums under its domain through Jatan programme since April, 2014. In total, 3,06,582 nos. of artefacts of these Government museums and galleries have been digitized till 31.01.2023 and also available for online access at the website http://museumsofindia.gov.in

This information was given by Minister of Culture, Shri G. Kishan Reddy in reply to a starred question in Lok Sabha today.