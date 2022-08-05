Ministry of Culture and Google kick starts ‘India ki Udaan’ to celebrate the unwavering, undying, spirit of India and its achievements

New Delhi : Ministry of Culture and Google kick started the initiative, India ki Udaan’ to celebrate the unwavering, undying, spirit of India and its achievements in past 75 years. This celebration started today in New Delhi, with a special ceremony. This event is a continuation of decade -long partnership between Ministry of Culture and Google. This joint venture was organised under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Mr Amit Sood, Director – Google Arts & Culture, unveiled a very special exhibit which team Google has created to honour the achievers and game changing moments of the last 75 years. The showcase displayed India’s biggest achievements using ground-breaking augmented reality technology, including Indian handicrafts and also the stories of India’s women achievers.

On the occasion G Kishan Reddy said, “India today is in the middle Digital, Data and Disintermediation revolution. Digital Revolution coupled with Ease of Doing Business has allowed common Indian citizens to avail of services in a faceless, presence less and cashless manner. India has made available data at one of the lowest rates to users due to a proactive Government policy ushering in competition in the Telecom sector and the disintermediation revolution has removed middle-men making India’s small businesses competitive and export ready”.

The minister further said tm“Today, I am privileged to be a part of this initiative ‘India ki Udaan’ which is a celebration of the unwavering and undying spirit of India. India and Google have a lot to benefit from each other in this partnership. It is often believed that a company that builds for India, builds for the world and the best example of this is the Google payment platform built in India using the Government of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI)”.

“I would like to appreciate the efforts of Google in working with the Ministry of Culture to come together and celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. I am glad that Google will be supporting the Ministry of Culture in amplifying the various initiatives of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. I would also request the Google team to be a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga event and encourage its employees to hoist the flag in their homes. I would urge the Google leadership to be involved in other initiatives of the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Tourism and be a partner in the Government’s transformation journey” he added.

The event also witnessed an exciting performance by Divyansh and Manuraj, winners of India’s Got Talent 2022, and a special performance by Clinton Cerejo and team, who brought to life the diverse sounds of India with performers from different parts of the country showcasing the culture and sounds of their regions and bringing it together to create a unified “Sound of India”.