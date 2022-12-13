Ministry of Cooperation initiates process of developing a National Cooperative Database with proactive participation of various States/UTs,

Ministry of Cooperation has initiated process of developing a National Cooperative Database with proactive participation of various States/UTs, NCUI and National Federations and statutory bodies such as NABARD, NDDB, NFDB, etc. for having an authentic & updated data repository of cooperatives working in all sectors all over the country. The proposed Database shall facilitate all stakeholders in policy making & implementation to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country. In the first phase of development of National Cooperative Database, data collection of cooperatives of three sectors i.e. PACS, Dairy and Fisheries is being taken up.

Ministry of Cooperation has prepared model byelaws for Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) after extensive consultation with all the stakeholders including State Governments and Union Territories. These Model Byelaws will enable PACS to be established as a multipurpose vibrant economic centre at Village/ Panchayat level and take up more than 25 activities including dairy, fisheries, LPG/Petrol/Diesel dealership agency, banking correspondent, common service centres, etc. This will help the members of the primary credit societies.

This was stated by the Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.