Ministry of Heavy Industries sanctions 520 Charging Stations for developing charging Infrastructure under Phase-I of FAME India Scheme

New Delhi : Under phase-II of FAME-India Scheme, Rs. 1000 Cr. is allocated for the development of charging infrastructure. The Ministry has sanctioned 2,877 electric vehicle charging stations in 68 cities across 25 states/UTs. Further, 1576 charging stations across 9 Expressways and 16 Highways under phase-II of FAME India Scheme has also been sanctioned. The state-wise details of charging stations as sanctioned under phase-II of FAME India Scheme are attached at ANNEXURE-I.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries had sanctioned 520 Charging Stations for developing charging Infrastructure under Phase-I of FAME India Scheme as per ANNEXURE-II.

ANNEXURE-I

Ministry of Heavy Industries has sanctioned 2,877 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in 68 cities across 25 States/UTs.

State No. of EV chargers sanctioned Maharashtra 317 Andhra Pradesh 266 Tamil Nadu 281 Gujarat 278 Uttar Pradesh 207 Rajasthan 205 Karnataka 172 Madhya Pradesh 235 West Bengal 141 Telangana 138 Kerala 211 Delhi 72 Chandigarh 70 Haryana 50 Meghalaya 40 Bihar 37 Sikkim 29 Jammu & Kashmir 25 Chhattisgarh 25 Assam 20 Odisha 18 Uttarakhand 10 Puducherry 10 Andaman and Nicobar (Port Blair) 10 Himachal Pradesh 10 Total 2877

MHI has sanctioned 1576 EV Charging Stations across 9 Expressways & 16 Highways. Details are as specified below:

Sl. No Expressways EV Charging Stations Sanctioned 1 Mumbai – Pune 10 2 Ahmadabad – Vadodara 10 3 Delhi Agra Yamuna 20 4 Bengaluru Mysore 14 5 Bangaluru-Chennai 30 6 Surat-Mumbai 30 7 Agra-Lucknow 40 8 Eastern Peripheral (A) 14 9 Hyderabad ORR 16 Sl. No Highways EV Charging Stations Sanctioned 1 Delhi – Srinagar 80 2 Delhi – Kolkata 160 3 Agra – Nagpur 80 4 Meerut to Gangotri Dham 44 5 Mumbai – Delhi 124 6 Mumbai-Panaji 60 7 Mumbai – Nagpur 70 8 Mumbai – Bengaluru 100 9 Kolkata – Bhubaneswar 44 10 Kolkata – Nagpur 120 11 Kolkata – Gangtok 76 12 Chennai-Bhubaneswar 120 13 Chennai – Trivendram 74 14 Chennai-Ballary 62 15 Chennai – Nagpur 114 16 Mangaldai – Wakro 64 1576

ANNEXURE-II

Under Phase-I of FAME India Scheme – Ministry of Heavy Industries has sanctioned 520 EV Charging Stations out of which 479 charging stations have been installed as on 07.12.2022 as follows:

City Charging Stations Highway Charging Stations Chandigarh 48 Delhi -Chandigarh 24 Delhi 94 Mum-Pune 17 Rajasthan 49 Delhi- Jaipur- Agra 31 Karnataka 65 Jaipur-Delhi Highway 9 Jharkhand 30 Goa 30 Telangana 57 Uttar Pradesh 16 Himachal Pradesh 9 Total 398 81

This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.