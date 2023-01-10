Ministry of Coal : Bids for Commercial Auction of Coal Blocks Can be Submitted Up to 13th January, 2023

The Ministry of Coal launched the 6th tranche and second attempt of 5th tranche of commercial coal mines auction for 141 coal mines on November 03, 2022. The coal mines under the ongoing tranche have been selected considering the varied demands within the investor community; some of the coal mines have been resized based on the feedback of the industry to improve their attractiveness.

In accordance with the timelines, bidders can submit their bids online on the electronic platform by 12:00 hours up to January 13, 2023 and physically by 16:00 hours on the same day. The bids shall be opened on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 10:00 hours in the presence of representatives of the bidders.