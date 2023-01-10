National

DoT organizes Telecom Pensioner Facilitation Camps

By Odisha Diary bureau

Keeping in view the inconvenience to the telecom pensioners in submission of Life Certificate and updation of KYP form, the Office of Principal Controller of Communication Accounts, Department of Telecommunications, New Delhi is organizing Telecom Pensioner Facilitation Camps in the premises of MTNL at various locations across Delhi for the convenience of Pensioners.

Pensioners are requested to attend these camps and avail facilities as per their convenience along with relevant documents for updation of KYP and on the spot verification of Life Certificate.

The schedule of Pensioner Facilitation camp mentioned as under:

Sl. No. Name of Location Proposed Date
1 C-10, Yamuna Vihar, Main Exchange Bldg. 11-01-2023
2 Laxmi Nagar Telephone Exchange Bldg. Delhi 13-01-2023
3 Nehru Place Telephone Exchange Bldg. 16-01-2023
4 Okhla Telephone Exchange Bldg. 18-01-2023
5 Exchange Bldg. Mehrauli 20-01-2023
6 Exchange Bldg. Mahipalpur 23-01-2023
7 Sector-12, Gurugram 25-01-2023
8 Thana Road Najafgarh 27-01-2023
9 Dwarka Sector-6 30-01-2023
10 Delhi Cantt. Tel Exchange 01-02-2023
11 MTNL Bldg. Sector-3, Rohini 03-02-2023
12 Badli Exchange Bldg. 06-02-2023
13 CSC Narela Exchange 08-02-2023
14 S/H Mukherjee Nagar Exchange 10-02-2023
