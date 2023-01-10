DoT organizes Telecom Pensioner Facilitation Camps

Keeping in view the inconvenience to the telecom pensioners in submission of Life Certificate and updation of KYP form, the Office of Principal Controller of Communication Accounts, Department of Telecommunications, New Delhi is organizing Telecom Pensioner Facilitation Camps in the premises of MTNL at various locations across Delhi for the convenience of Pensioners.

Pensioners are requested to attend these camps and avail facilities as per their convenience along with relevant documents for updation of KYP and on the spot verification of Life Certificate.

The schedule of Pensioner Facilitation camp mentioned as under: