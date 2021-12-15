Ministry of Ayush issues fresh recommendations for ‘Holistic Health and Well Being’

New Delhi : With the threat of COVID-19 pandemic continuing to loom over the world, the Ministry of Ayush has come out with a comprehensive document putting forth the concept of ‘Holistic Health’. The recommendations for the public on ‘holistic health and well-being’ focus on preventive measures and care during ‘COVID-19 and Long COVID’-19’, the Ministry said in a statement.

COVID-19 is an evolving disease and characterised by the development of sequelae to the primary disease known as Post-Covid syndrome and Long Covid-19. It has been observed that patients recovering from SARS-CoV-2 suffer from persistent and often, debilitating symptoms extending several months past their initial diagnosis,” a ministry official said.

The document puts forth the concept of holistic health, which emphasizes the self-care of the individuals by addressing various dimensions of life and health. These recommendations on “holistic health and well-being” have been formulated emphasizing the need for a healthy lifestyle with Ayush preventive measures and care in respect of Covid-19 and Long Covid-19.

General preventive measures, methods for promoting systemic immunity, ways to promote local mucosal immunity along with other preventive courses such as fumigation (Dhupana) have been recommended by the Ministry.

Pictographic presentation for Ayush practices and local/mucosal immune responses, relationship between good and weak digestive fire (agni), nutrition, immunity, and infection, and categorical administration of diet in respect of strength of appetite (Agni) have also been incorporated in these recommendations for maximum understanding and outreach to general public.

Recommendations for Mental health for COVID-19 and post/long COVID-19 and measures to increase mental strength (Satvabala) are also part of the document, which were not in the previous guidelines/ advisories issued by the Ministry of Ayush.

Recipes of easily digestible food (Laghu ahara) such as Moong dal (Green gram) Khichdi and Mudga Yusha (Moong dal soup) have been carefully chosen and included in the recommendations.

The document has illustrations of Yoga asanas that one can practice during COVID-19 along with its photographs for easy understanding of people.

The recommendations are a supplement to the COVID-19 appropriate behavior and precautionary measures and should not be taken as a substitute. Use of mask, hand sanitization, physical/social distancing, vaccination to break the chain, of healthy nutritious diet, improving immunity, and all other general health care measures are to be advised as per the guidelines issued by health authorities, from time to time

“All the standing instructions issued by various health authorities (Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, World Health Organization, and various State and Local Health authorities) are to be adhered to completely and Ayush guidelines may stand as an “add on” to the current line of management in respect of Covid19 and Post/Long Covid-19,” the document said.

The medicines recommended here are based on the Essential Drugs List, Standard Treatment Guidelines, Ayurvedic Pharmacopoeia of India, Ministry of Ayush Govt. of India along with considerations from other recommendations issued by various health authorities across India, it further added.

The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented health challenge affecting human existence across the globe. As per the World Health Organization, SARS-CoV2 has globally infected over 271 million individuals till date and has directly attributed to over 5.3 million deaths. In India, 34.7 million Covid-19 have emerged till date, while there have been 4.76 lakh deaths so far. 1.34 billion Covid vaccination doses have been administered in India.