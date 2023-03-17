To ensure better monitoring and efficient implementation, all the schemes being implemented by the Ministry for women and children in the country, including tribal areas and aspirational districts of Madhya Pradesh, have been clubbed into three verticals, viz. (1) SakshamAnganwadi&Poshan 2.0 (2) Mission Shakti and (3) Mission Vatsalya. The details of these schemes are as under:

(i) SakshamAnganwadi&Poshan 2.0: This programme has been reorganized into 3 primary verticals: (i) Nutrition Support for POSHAN and for Adolescent Girls (ii) Early Childhood Care and Education [3-6 years] and (iii) Anganwadi Infrastructure including modern, upgraded SakshamAnganwadis.

(ii) Mission Shakti: Mission Shakti comprises of two sub-schemes ‘Sambal’ and ‘Samarthya’ for safety and security of women and empowerment of women respectively. The existing schemes of One Stop Centres (OSC), Women Helplines (181-WHL) and BetiBachaoBetiPadhao (BBBP) have been made part of Sambal sub- scheme; while the existing schemes of Pradhan MantriMatruVandanaYojana (PMMVY), Ujjwala, SwadharGreh and Working Women Hostel and National Creche Scheme have been subsumed in ‘Samarthya’.

(iii)Mission Vatsalya: Under Mission Vatsalya, the Child Protection Scheme(CPS) has been strengthened for better outreach and protection for children in need and care in a mission mode with the objective to: (i)Support and sustain Children in difficult circumstances. (ii) Develop context-based solutions for holistic development of children from varied backgrounds. (iii) Provide scope for green field projects for encouraging innovative solutions. (iv) Cement convergent action by gap funding, if required.

(d) From 1st October, 2018, Government of India has enhanced the honorarium of AWWs at main-AWCs from Rs.3,000/- to Rs.4,500/- per month; AWWs at mini- AWCs from Rs.2,250/- to Rs.3,500/- per month; AWHs from Rs.1,500/- to Rs.2,250/- per month; and introduced performance linked incentive of Rs.250/- per month to AWHs and Rs.500 to AWWs. In addition, States/UTs are also paying additional monetary incentives/honorarium to these functionaries from their own resources which vary from State to State.

This information was given by the MINISTER OF WOMEN AND CHILD DEVELOPMENT, SMT. SMRITI ZUBIN IRANI in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.