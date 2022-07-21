Ministry for FY 2022-23 has been enhanced by Finance Ministry to Rs. 5020.50 Crore, says Smriti Zubin Irani

New Delhi: Government of India has taken a number of welfare measures during pandemic for all Indians including minorities through schemes such as Free Vaccination, Food Security, PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN), Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) etc. During financial year 2021-22, the expenditure of the Ministry of Minority Affairs rose to 99.51% of allocated budget. Accordingly budget of the Ministry for FY 2022-23 has been enhanced by Finance Ministry to Rs. 5020.50 Crore.
The Ministry of Minority Affairs implements Pre-Matric, Post Matric and Merit-cum-Means based scholarship schemes, Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship and Maulana Azad National Fellowship Scheme (MANF) for educational empowerment of students or beneficiaries belonging to six notified minority communities i.e. Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Zoroastrian (Parsi) in all States across the country.
The year-wise details of the aforesaid Scholarships awarded during each of the last five years i.e. from 2017-18 to 2021-22 are as follows:
|Year
|Total
|2017-18
|62,43,648
|2018-19
|66,94,890
|2019-20
|67,25,802
|2020-21
|62,74,683
|2021-22*
|67,28,951
*Disbursement of Scholarships continues in 2022-23.
The rates/amount admissible under the aforesaid scholarship schemes are at Annexure.
Annexure
PRE-MATRIC SCHOLARSHIP SCHEME
|S.
No.
|Item
|Hosteller
|Day Scholar
|1.
|Admission fee from class VI to X
|Rs.500/- per annum subject to actual.
|Rs.500/- per annum subject to actual.
|2.
|Tuition fee from class VI to X
|Rs.350/- per month subject to actual.
|Rs.350/- per month subject to actual.
|3.
|Maintenance allowance (payable for a period not exceeding 10 months in an academic year)
|(i) Class I to V*
|Nil
|Rs. 100/- per month
|(ii) Class VI to X*
|Rs. 600/- per month.
|Rs. 100/- per month
POST MATRIC SCHOLARSHIP SCHEME
|S. No.
|Item
|Hosteller
|Day scholar
|1
|Admission and Tuition fee for classes XI and XII.
|Actual subject to a maximum ceiling of Rs.7,000 per annum
|Actual subject to a maximum ceiling of Rs.7,000 per annum
|2
|Admission and course/tuition fee for technical and vocational courses of XI and XII level. (Includes fees/charges for raw materials, etc.)
|Actual subject to a maximum ceiling of Rs.10,000 per annum
|Actual subject to a maximum ceiling of Rs.10,000 per annum
|3
|Admission and tuition fee for under-graduate, post graduate.
|Actual subject to a maximum ceiling of Rs.3,000 per annum
|Actual subject to a maximum ceiling of Rs.3,000 per annum
|4
|Maintenance allowance for 10 months only in an academic year (Includes expenses for study material, etc.)
|Rs. 380 per month
|Rs. 230 per month
|(i) Classes XI and XII including technical and vocational courses of this level.
|(ii) Courses other than technical and professional courses at under-graduate and post graduate level
|Rs. 570 per month
|Rs. 300 per month
|(iii) M. Phil and Ph.D.
(For those researchers who are not awarded any fellowship by university or any other authority)
|Rs. 1200 per month
|Rs. 550 per month
MERIT-CUM-MEANS BASED SCHOLARSHIP SCHEME:-
|S.
No.
|Item
|Hostellers
|Day Scholars
|1.
|Maintenance Allowance (for 10 month only)
|Rs.1,000/- per month
|Rs.500/- per month
|2.
|Course Fee*
|Rs.20,000/-p.a. or actual whichever is less
|Rs.20,000/-p.a. or actual whichever is less
* Full course fee is reimbursed for applicants from 85 eligible listed institutions.
BEGUM HAZRAT MAHAL NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP SCHEME:-
|S.No.
|Class
|Amount of Scholarship per annum
|1.
|Class IX & X
|Rs. 5,000/-
|2.
|Class Xi & XII
|Rs. 6,000/-
MAULANA AZAD NATINAL FELLOWSHIP:-
|Fellowship
|@ Rs. 31,000/- for initial two years (JRF)
@ Rs. 35,000/- for remaining tenure (SRF)
|Contingency for Humanities & Social Sciences and Commerce.
|@ Rs. 10,000/- p.a. for initial two years
@ Rs. 20,500/- p.a. for remaining three years.
|Contingency for Science
|@ Rs. 12,000/- p.a. for initial two years
@ Rs. 25,000/- p.a. for remaining three years.
|Departmental Assistance
|@ Rs. 3,000/- p.a. per student to the host institution for providing infrastructure
|Escorts/Reader Assistance
|@ Rs. 2,000/- p.m. in case of physically and visually challenged candidates
|H.R.A.
|As per rules of University/Institution
This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.