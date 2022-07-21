Ministry for FY 2022-23 has been enhanced by Finance Ministry to Rs. 5020.50 Crore, says Smriti Zubin Irani

New Delhi: Government of India has taken a number of welfare measures during pandemic for all Indians including minorities through schemes such as Free Vaccination, Food Security, PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN), Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) etc. During financial year 2021-22, the expenditure of the Ministry of Minority Affairs rose to 99.51% of allocated budget. Accordingly budget of the Ministry for FY 2022-23 has been enhanced by Finance Ministry to Rs. 5020.50 Crore.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs implements Pre-Matric, Post Matric and Merit-cum-Means based scholarship schemes, Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship and Maulana Azad National Fellowship Scheme (MANF) for educational empowerment of students or beneficiaries belonging to six notified minority communities i.e. Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Zoroastrian (Parsi) in all States across the country.

The year-wise details of the aforesaid Scholarships awarded during each of the last five years i.e. from 2017-18 to 2021-22 are as follows:

Year Total 2017-18 62,43,648 2018-19 66,94,890 2019-20 67,25,802 2020-21 62,74,683 2021-22* 67,28,951

*Disbursement of Scholarships continues in 2022-23.

The rates/amount admissible under the aforesaid scholarship schemes are at Annexure.

Annexure

PRE-MATRIC SCHOLARSHIP SCHEME

S. No. Item Hosteller Day Scholar 1. Admission fee from class VI to X Rs.500/- per annum subject to actual. Rs.500/- per annum subject to actual. 2. Tuition fee from class VI to X Rs.350/- per month subject to actual. Rs.350/- per month subject to actual. 3. Maintenance allowance (payable for a period not exceeding 10 months in an academic year) (i) Class I to V* Nil Rs. 100/- per month (ii) Class VI to X* Rs. 600/- per month. Rs. 100/- per month

POST MATRIC SCHOLARSHIP SCHEME

S. No. Item Hosteller Day scholar 1 Admission and Tuition fee for classes XI and XII. Actual subject to a maximum ceiling of Rs.7,000 per annum Actual subject to a maximum ceiling of Rs.7,000 per annum 2 Admission and course/tuition fee for technical and vocational courses of XI and XII level. (Includes fees/charges for raw materials, etc.) Actual subject to a maximum ceiling of Rs.10,000 per annum Actual subject to a maximum ceiling of Rs.10,000 per annum 3 Admission and tuition fee for under-graduate, post graduate. Actual subject to a maximum ceiling of Rs.3,000 per annum Actual subject to a maximum ceiling of Rs.3,000 per annum 4 Maintenance allowance for 10 months only in an academic year (Includes expenses for study material, etc.) Rs. 380 per month Rs. 230 per month (i) Classes XI and XII including technical and vocational courses of this level. (ii) Courses other than technical and professional courses at under-graduate and post graduate level Rs. 570 per month Rs. 300 per month (iii) M. Phil and Ph.D. (For those researchers who are not awarded any fellowship by university or any other authority) Rs. 1200 per month Rs. 550 per month

MERIT-CUM-MEANS BASED SCHOLARSHIP SCHEME:-

S. No. Item Hostellers Day Scholars 1. Maintenance Allowance (for 10 month only) Rs.1,000/- per month Rs.500/- per month 2. Course Fee* Rs.20,000/-p.a. or actual whichever is less Rs.20,000/-p.a. or actual whichever is less

* Full course fee is reimbursed for applicants from 85 eligible listed institutions.

BEGUM HAZRAT MAHAL NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP SCHEME:-

S.No. Class Amount of Scholarship per annum 1. Class IX & X Rs. 5,000/- 2. Class Xi & XII Rs. 6,000/-

MAULANA AZAD NATINAL FELLOWSHIP:-

Fellowship @ Rs. 31,000/- for initial two years (JRF) @ Rs. 35,000/- for remaining tenure (SRF) Contingency for Humanities & Social Sciences and Commerce. @ Rs. 10,000/- p.a. for initial two years @ Rs. 20,500/- p.a. for remaining three years. Contingency for Science @ Rs. 12,000/- p.a. for initial two years @ Rs. 25,000/- p.a. for remaining three years. Departmental Assistance @ Rs. 3,000/- p.a. per student to the host institution for providing infrastructure Escorts/Reader Assistance @ Rs. 2,000/- p.m. in case of physically and visually challenged candidates H.R.A. As per rules of University/Institution

This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.