Smriti Zubin Irani says, minorities belonging to EWS category can avail the benefit of ten percent reservation in employment and admission in educational institutions

New Delhi : The Government implements various schemes for the welfare and upliftment of every section of the society including Muslims. The various schemes being implemented include the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN), Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana, etc. Also minorities belonging to EWS category can avail the benefit of ten percent reservation in employment and admission in educational institutions.

Further, the Ministry of Minority Affairs has adopted a multi-pronged strategy by way of implementation of various schemes which aim at educational empowerment, employment-oriented skill development, infrastructure support, etc. for the upliftment of living standards of economically weaker & under privileged sections of all notified minorities which include Muslims as well. The details of the schemes are:

A. Educational Empowerment Schemes:-

(1) Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme, Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme, Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship Scheme – For educational empowerment of students through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

(2) Maulana Azad National Fellowship Scheme – Provide fellowships in the form of financial assistance.

(3) Naya Savera – Free Coaching and Allied Scheme – The Scheme aims to provide free coaching to students/candidates belonging to minority communities for qualifying in entrance examinations of technical/ medical professional courses and various Competitive examinations.

(4) Padho Pardesh – Scheme of interest subsidy to students of minority communities on educational loans for overseas higher studies.

(5) Nai Udaan – Support for students clearing Prelims conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), State Public Service Commission (PSC) Staff Selection Commission (SSC) etc.

B. Employment oriented schemes:-

(6) Seekho Aur Kamao – Skill development scheme for youth of 14 – 35 years age group and aiming at providing employment and employment opportunities, improving the employability of existing workers, school dropouts etc.

(7) USTTAD (Upgrading the Skills and Training in Traditional Arts/Crafts for Development). Hunar Haat are being organised across the Country to provide employment opportunities and markets to artisans/craftsmen.

(8) Nai Manzil – A scheme for formal school education & skilling of school dropouts.

(9) Nai Roshni – Leadership development of women belonging to minority communities.

C. Infrastructure Development Programme:-

(10) Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) – Being implemented to provide infrastructure in the identified areas of the Country. Since inception of the scheme, the Ministry has sanctioned more than 49,000 major projects which includes 49 Degree Colleges, 179 Residential Schools, 3016 School Buildings, 42,269 Additional Class Rooms/ Libraries/ Laboratories/Halls etc, 15,659 Teaching Aids & Smart Classrooms, 7452 toilets in schools, 1393 Hostels, 28 Working Women Hostels, 207 ITI Buildings and additional facilities in 41 ITIs, 56 Polytechnics, 84 Skill Centres/ Hunar Hubs, 6016 Health Projects, 591 Sadhbhav Mandaps/ Common Service Centres, 610 Market Sheds, 3100 Sanitation/ Public Toilet projects, 92 Sports Facilities, etc.

The details of the schemes (S. No.1 to 10) mentioned above and status of their implementation are available on the website of this Ministry (www.minorityaffairs.gov.in).

This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.