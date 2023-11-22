Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar to participate in “lsha Insight – The DNA of Success”

New Delhi,22nd November: Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, is set to participate in the 12th Edition of “ISHA INSIGHT – The DNA of Success” in Coimbatore on Thursday. At the event, the Minister will have a fireside chat with Shri Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, discussing insights on how to scale up businesses, foster a supportive environment for startups, and contribute to nation-building.

Aligned with the event’s theme, Minister Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar will speak about India’s journey in building an entrepreneur-friendly ecosystem since 2014. The Minister will also talk about how startups and young Indians have been creating their own distinct paths, seizing tremendous opportunities that have opened up for them. As a veteran in the tech sector, a former chip designer at Intel and founder of BPL mobile, the Minister will share his experience as an entrepreneur with business leaders and entrepreneurs. As a tech entrepreneur, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar had set up Tamil Nadu’s earliest and largest wireless network. Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will also share insights from his experience as a Parliamentarian, focusing on shaping India’s Tech policies.

“INSIGHT: The DNA of Success” is a four-day business leadership intensive for CEOs/CXOs and entrepreneurs conducted by lsha Leadership Academy that explores the science of scaling up one’s business.