Minister Pralhad Joshi reviews construction of NUPPL Thermal Power Plant

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi, visited Ghatampur-(Kanpur) based Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited ,NUPPL, today and held a review meeting with the officials. Coal Secretary Shri Amrit Lal Meena accompanied the minister and assessed progress of the project.

NUPPL, a coal based super critical Thermal Power Plant is a joint venture of Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (a Government of India Enterprise) and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (Government of Uttar Pradesh ). The Union Minister also planted saplings in the NUPPL premises.

The Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi said that all the equipment and machinery in such a big plant have been manufactured under Make in India. He told that 85 per cent work has been done so far, and work is going on in the remaining three departments of the plant. In which the work of boiler and turbine is almost completed. The Union Minister said that for the purpose of inaugurating the first unit in July, the CMD Neyveli Lignite has been directed to submit a detailed review report in every 15 days.

Shri Pralhad Joshi further added that the work of railway line, water supply has also been completed. He said that power is a very important requirement for development. Before 2012-13, power supply was least satisfactory in many states including Uttar Pradesh.