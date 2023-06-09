Minister Piyush Goyal interacts with 15 Ambassadors from African region for strengthening Trade and Investment ties with India

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal hosted fifteen Ambassadors from various countries of the Africa region yesterday in New Delhi. During the interaction with the Ambassadors, the Minister said that India and Africa share remarkable friendship across decades and have the potential of becoming the powerhouse of the future. The event aimed at fostering closer economic cooperation, enhancing trade relations and exploring areas of collaboration between India and Africa.



Shri Piyush Goyal welcomed the Ambassadors and highlighted the significant value of India-Africa relationship. The Minister emphasized the commitment of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi towards making Africa a top priority and deepening India’s engagement with Africa on a sustained and regular way. He encouraged the heads of missions to work in solidarity and extended a hand of friendship for the growth of the African and Indian sub-continent.



The Minister reiterated that this is the beginning of a new engagement and reaffirmed that India would act as a trusted partner to expand trade, commerce, business, investment and opportunities between the two nations. He said India is open to FTA negotiations bilaterally or individually with African countries or Africa as a whole.



The event witnessed the participation of 15 ambassadors from key African nations namely Algeria, Botswana, Egypt, Ghana, Republic of Guinea, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Morocco, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda and Zimbabwe. It provided a unique platform for diplomatic representatives to engage in fruitful discussions, strengthen bilateral ties, and forge new partnerships for mutual growth and development.



India and Africa share a long-standing history and a strong cultural bond. The African continent presents vast opportunities for Indian businesses, with its rapidly growing population, emerging middle class, and abundant natural resources. Through increased trade and investment, both India and Africa can benefit from each other’s strengths and expertise, fostering inclusive growth and job creation.



In addition to economic aspects, the gathering emphasized on the significance of cultural exchanges, people-to-people connections, and strategic collaborations between India and Africa. The event served as a platform to celebrate the rich diversity and heritage of both regions and strengthen the bonds of friendship.



