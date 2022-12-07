Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, Shri A. Narayanaswamy  says,Central Sector Scheme of Free Coaching Scheme (FCS) for SC and OBC students’ is being implemented for providing financial assistance to economically disadvantaged Scheduled Castes OBC students

New Delhi : The ‘Central Sector Scheme of Free Coaching Scheme (FCS) for SC and OBC students’ is being implemented for providing financial assistance to economically disadvantaged Scheduled Castes and OBC students to help them undertake coaching for competitive examinations. There is no similar specific scheme for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students.

Under the Free Coaching scheme, selection of students is made centrally on merit basis and funds are released directly by the Department to the beneficiary students through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The selected students have the liberty to choose any coaching centre of their choice at any location in India. At present, there is no institute empaneled under the scheme in any location, including in Madhya Pradesh.

As this is a Central Sector scheme implemented directly by the department, there is no provision of state wise allocation of funds under the scheme.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, Shri A. Narayanaswamy in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.