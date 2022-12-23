Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Parhlad Singh Patel says,total amount of Centre’s Share of credit-linked subsidy provided under the Pradhan MantriFormalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme is Rs.110.86 crore

National

Minister of State for Food Processing Industries,  Parhlad Singh Patel today said that the total amount of Centre’s Share of credit-linked subsidy provided under the Pradhan MantriFormalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme is Rs.110.86 crore.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Shri Patel said that the average time taken to process the application by the States and the Banks is 81 days and for disbursal of subsidy, it is 30 days.

The Minister said that Capacity building and training is a critical component in technical upgradation and formalization of micro food processing enterprises which helps themin understanding the requirements for setting up / upgradation related to technology, quality and safety standards prescribed by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Udyam Registration, Goods & Services Tax (GST)Registration,good hygiene practices, packaging,storage,procurement, newproducts developmentetc.including profitability of the micro enterprises.

The State-wise data of number of micro food processing units who availed this subsidy is at Annexure.

Annexure

Sl. No. State No. of beneficiaries
1. Andaman And Nicobar Islands                                       5
2. Andhra Pradesh                                   382
3. Arunachal Pradesh                                       1
4. Assam                                   124
5. Bihar                                       2
6. Chandigarh                                       5
7. Chhattisgarh                                     39
8. Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu                                       1
9. Delhi                                     15
10. Goa                                       8
11. Gujarat                                     14
12. Haryana                                   148
13. Himachal Pradesh                                   526
14. Jammu And Kashmir                                     46
15. Karnataka                                   355
16. Kerala                                     71
17. Ladakh                                       6
18. Madhya Pradesh                                   205
19. Maharashtra                                   900
20. Manipur                                     67
21. Meghalaya                                       8
22. Nagaland                                       8
23. Odisha                                   138
24. Puducherry                                       1
25. Punjab                                   188
26. Rajasthan                                     98
27. Sikkim                                       1
28. Tamil Nadu                                   737
29. Telangana                                   156
30. Tripura                                       8
31. Uttar Pradesh                                   385
32. Uttarakhand                                     19
  Total 4667
