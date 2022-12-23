Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Parhlad Singh Patel says,total amount of Centre’s Share of credit-linked subsidy provided under the Pradhan MantriFormalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme is Rs.110.86 crore

Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Parhlad Singh Patel today said that the total amount of Centre’s Share of credit-linked subsidy provided under the Pradhan MantriFormalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme is Rs.110.86 crore.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Shri Patel said that the average time taken to process the application by the States and the Banks is 81 days and for disbursal of subsidy, it is 30 days.

The Minister said that Capacity building and training is a critical component in technical upgradation and formalization of micro food processing enterprises which helps themin understanding the requirements for setting up / upgradation related to technology, quality and safety standards prescribed by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Udyam Registration, Goods & Services Tax (GST)Registration,good hygiene practices, packaging,storage,procurement, newproducts developmentetc.including profitability of the micro enterprises.

The State-wise data of number of micro food processing units who availed this subsidy is at Annexure.

Annexure