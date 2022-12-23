Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel says, a total of 1,002 project proposals, from state governments and entrepreneurs, under various sub-schemes of Pradhan MantriKisanSampadaYojana (PMKSY) have been approved

Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel today said that the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has been implementing an umbrella scheme – Pradhan MantriKisanSampadaYojana (PMKSY) since 2017-18 across the country. PMKSY is a comprehensive package of sub-schemes, which aims at creation of modern infrastructure with efficient supply chain management from farm gate to retail outlet. It provides a big boost to the growth of food processing sector in the country, help in providing better prices to farmers, creating huge employment opportunities especially in the rural areas, reducing wastage of agricultural produce, increasing the processing level and enhancing the export of the processed foods. 18,06,027 farmers have been benefited so far since inception of PMKSY.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Shri Patel said that 4026 project proposals (from various State Governments and entrepreneurs) under various sub-schemes of PMKSY have been received during the period from 2017-18 to 2022-23. Out of these, 1002 have been approved as on 16.12.2022.

State-wise details of proposals received and approved under Scheme for Creation of Infrastructure Development for Agro Processing Cluster of PMKSY during the period from 2017-18 to 2022-23 (as on 16.12.2022) is provided at Annexure.

Annexure

State/UT-wise details of applications/ proposals received and approved under sub-scheme- Creation of Infrastructure for Agro Processing Clusters from 2017-18 to 2022-23 (as on 16.12.2022)