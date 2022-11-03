Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan holds discussion with Ambassador of the League of Arab States (LAS) H.E. Mr. Yusuf Jameel , over robust and long standing partnership of India with Arab countries

New Delhi : Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan today received Ambassador of the League of Arab States (LAS) H.E. Mr. Yusuf Jameel at his office and had discussion over robust and long standing partnership of India with Arab countries.

Minister of State for External Affairs tweets, ” Pleased to receive Ambassador of the League of Arab States (LAS) H.E. Mr. Yusuf Jameel at my office. Had fruitful interaction about our robust and long standing partnership with Arab countries. Discussed possible collaboration in different areas between India and LAS.”