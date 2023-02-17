Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan to visit Melbourne and Perth in Australia and Singapore from 18-21 February 2023

Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Shri V. Muraleedharan will undertake visits to Melbourne and Perth in Australia and Singapore from 18-21 February 2023. During the visit, MoS will meet with Ministers and broad cross-sections of the Indian community. This will also include engagements with businesspersons and students.

The visits to Australia and Singapore are in continuation of his visits to Nadi, Fiji to attend the 12th World Hindi Conference from 15-17 February 2023 and to Sydney, Australia on 13 February 2023.