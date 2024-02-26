NationalTop News

Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Inaugurate SWAYAM Plus Platform

On February 27th, 2024, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, is slated to inaugurate the SWAYAM Plus platform. This enhanced platform will feature courses specifically tailored to meet industry demands, with the primary objective of bolstering learners’ employability skills.

